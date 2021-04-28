Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer

  • April 28 2021 10:29:00

Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer

ISTANBUL
Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer

Turkey has dispatched police units to Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia to support efforts there to hunt down Faruk Fatih Özer, the CEO of Turkish cryptocurrency exchange platform Thodex.

An international arrest warrant has been issued for Özer who fled to Albania’s capital Tirana last week and is believed to be carrying codes of those customers’ cryptocurrencies worth up to $2 billion.

Thodex, with more than 390,000 users, last week shut down operations while 70 people were detained in Turkey as part of an investigation into the company.

But 62 of those detained were later released.

Turkish police have set up teams to investigate the whereabouts of Özer and lend support to local security forces’ efforts to pin him down.

He is being sought in Albania, Montenegro, Kosovo and North Macedonia.

Turkish police have been in close contact with security forces in those countries and sent teams to Albania, Kosovo and Northern Macedonia to support efforts to apprehend and bring him back to Turkey.

Albanian authorities yesterday raided a house, which they believe Özer was hiding, Demirören News Agency reported.

Two Albanian nationals, who welcomed Özer at the airport upon his arrival, were detained in the raid, the agency said.

Earlier this week, the founder and three employees of Vebitcoin, another Turkish crypto exchange platform, were also detained by police after it halted operations on April 23. Founder İlker Baş, his wife and two employees were later arrested.

Cryptocurrency has been very popular in Turkey. Crypto trading volumes in Turkey hit 218 billion liras ($27 billion) from early February to March 24, up from just over 7 billion liras in the same period a year earlier, according to data from U.S. researcher Chainalysis.

There are around 40 cryptocurrency exchange platforms operating in Turkey.

cyrpto, Currency, faruk fatih ozer, Economy,

ECONOMY Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer

Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces full lockdown in bid to halt COVID-19 surge

    Turkey announces full lockdown in bid to halt COVID-19 surge

  2. Turkey ramps up measures for tourism season

    Turkey ramps up measures for tourism season

  3. Turkey largest importer of waste from EU in 2020: Greenpeace

    Turkey largest importer of waste from EU in 2020: Greenpeace

  4. Evacuation ships to wait at sea off Istanbul in case of major quake

    Evacuation ships to wait at sea off Istanbul in case of major quake

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 39,057 as daily cases hit 43,301

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 39,057 as daily cases hit 43,301
Recommended
Turkeys licensed power generation down 2.97 pct in February

Turkey's licensed power generation down 2.97 pct in February
Turkey should focus on green, digital transformation: TÜSİAD

Turkey should focus on green, digital transformation: TÜSİAD
Turkish Airlines to launch flights to Vancouver, Canada

Turkish Airlines to launch flights to Vancouver, Canada
Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021
Turkey arrests 4 in new digital currency platform probe

Turkey arrests 4 in new digital currency platform probe
Auto Expo Turkey opens virtually

Auto Expo Turkey opens virtually
WORLD European Parliament approves Brexit trade deal

European Parliament approves Brexit trade deal

The European Parliament voted on April 27 to ratify the EU’s post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, but not without issuing bitter final warnings that trouble lies ahead in cross-Channel ties.
ECONOMY Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer

Manhunt underway for digital currency fraud suspect Özer

Turkey has dispatched police units to Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia to support efforts there to hunt down Faruk Fatih Özer, the CEO of Turkish cryptocurrency exchange platform Thodex.
SPORTS Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş maintains its three-point advantage atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings with five games to go in the season.