Mammals may have hunted down dinosaurs for dinner

Mammals may have hunted down dinosaurs for dinner

NEW YORK
Mammals may have hunted down dinosaurs for dinner

An unusual find in China suggests some early mammals may have hunted dinosaur for dinner.

The fossil shows a badgerlike creature chomping down on a small, beaked dinosaur, their skeletons intertwined. The find comes from a site known as “China’s Pompeii,” where mud and debris from long-ago volcanoes buried creatures in their tracks.

“It does seem like this is a prehistoric hunt, captured in stone, like a freeze frame,” University of Edinburgh paleontologist Steve Brusatte, who was not involved with the study, said.

The fossil, described on July 18 in the journal Scientific Reports, shows two creatures from around 125 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period.

Even though the mammal is much smaller, researchers think it was attacking the dinosaur when they both got caught in the volcanic flow, said study author Jordan Mallon, a paleobiologist at the Canadian Museum of Nature. The mammal is perched on the dinosaur, its paws gripping the reptile's jaw and a hind limb while its teeth plunge into the ribcage.

“I’ve never seen a fossil like this before," Mallon said.

That mammals ate dinosaur meat had been proposed before: another fossil showed a mammal died with dinosaur remains in its gut. But the new find also suggests that mammals may have actually preyed on dinosaurs several times their size, and didn’t just scavenge ones that were already dead, Mallon said.

“This turns the old story on its head,” Brusatte said. “We’re used to thinking of the Age of Dinosaurs as a time when dinosaurs ruled the world, and the tiny mammals cowered in the shadows."

The mammal in the fossil duo is the meat-eating Repenomamus robustus, about the size of a house cat, Mallon said. The dinosaur - Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis - was about as big as a medium-sized dog with a parrotlike beak.

This species was a plant eater, but other dinosaurs were meat eaters or ate both. In the end, dinosaurs were probably still eating mammals more often than the other way around, Mallon said.

“And yet we now know that the mammals were able to fight back, at least at times," he said.

Animals,

TÜRKIYE Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks

Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks

    Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks

  2. CHP left shaken by leaked video of İmamoğlu-led dissident group

    CHP left shaken by leaked video of İmamoğlu-led dissident group

  3. Parliament summons extraordinary session

    Parliament summons extraordinary session

  4. Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm

    Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm

  5. Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing

    Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing
Recommended
Bruce Lees legacy endures 50 years on

Bruce Lee's legacy endures 50 years on
Gümüşlük Music Festival to open with Gülsin Onay

Gümüşlük Music Festival to open with Gülsin Onay
Egypt union bans US rapper Travis Scotts pyramid concert

Egypt union bans US rapper Travis Scott's pyramid concert
Titanic show opens in shadow of sub disaster

Titanic show opens in shadow of sub disaster
A car-sized object thought to be space junk

A car-sized object thought to be space junk
Female artists at Istanbul Modern

Female artists at Istanbul Modern
WORLD Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm

Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm

Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire.

ECONOMY Some 400 companies fined over exorbitant prices, stockpiling

Some 400 companies fined over exorbitant prices, stockpiling

A total of 369 companies, including supermarkets, e-commerce platforms and automotive firms, have been fined 152.8 million Turkish Liras ($5.67 million) in the first six months of 2023 over exorbitant price increases, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).