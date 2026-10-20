Macron secures 200,000 tonnes of extra diesel per month from UAE, Bahrain: presidency

Macron secures 200,000 tonnes of extra diesel per month from UAE, Bahrain: presidency

PARIS
Macron secures 200,000 tonnes of extra diesel per month from UAE, Bahrain: presidency

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend a signing ceremony for bilateral defense agreements at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi on October 20, 2026. (Photo by Benoit Tessier / POOL / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron has secured the delivery of an additional 200,000 tonnes of diesel per month from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain during a tour of the Gulf, the French presidency said on Oct. 20.

He obtained commitments for around 100,000 tonnes per month from the Emirates, while an additional 100,000 tonnes monthly will be secured during a stop in Bahrain later in the day, the Elysee Palace said.

With the addition of deliveries from Saudi Arabia, France has commitments of 295,000 tonnes per month, representing just over 10 percent of its consumption, the presidency added.

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