Lagarde signals end to ECB negative interest rates by September

  • May 24 2022 07:00:00

Lagarde signals end to ECB negative interest rates by September

FRANKFURT
Lagarde signals end to ECB negative interest rates by September

The European Central Bank (ECB) will probably draw a line under the era of negative interest rates by September, its president Christine Lagarde said yesterday, as the eurozone faced soaring inflation.    

The ECB is “likely to be in a position to exit negative interest rates by the end of the third quarter”, Lagarde wrote in a blog post.    

First, the end of the bank’s bond-buying stimulus programme “very early in the third quarter” would pave the way for a “rate lift-off at our meeting in July”, she said.    

The initial hike would be the ECB’s first in over a decade and would lift rates from their current historically low levels.    

These include a minus 0.5 deposit rate which effectively charges banks to park their excess cash at the ECB overnight.    

Lagarde has come under increasing pressure from colleagues on the ECB’s governing council to raise rates sooner rather than later as inflation in the eurozone has taken off.    

Consumer prices soared at a rate of 7.5 percent in the eurozone in April, an all-time high for the currency club and well above the bank’s two-percent target.     

The renewed surge has been driven by the rise in energy prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, prompting other central banks to reach for interest rate hikes.    

The Federal Reserve raised rates by an unusually large 50 basis points at the beginning of May.    

Any hikes beyond zero would be dependent on the “inflation outlook”, Lagarde said.    

If the forecasted rate of inflation appeared to be stabilising around the ECB’s two-percent target, further increases “will be appropriate”.    

ECB policymakers will decide their course of action in upcoming June 9 and July 21 meetings

economy,

WORLD Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws

Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws
MOST POPULAR

  1. Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

    Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

  2. Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

    Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

  3. President Erdoğan says he will no longer talk to Greek PM

    President Erdoğan says he will no longer talk to Greek PM

  4. Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

    Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

  5. Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan

    Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan
Recommended
SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion: media

SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion: media
Time to tax growing billionaire club: Oxfam

Time to tax growing billionaire club: Oxfam
Foreign tourist arrivals leap 226 percent in April

Foreign tourist arrivals leap 226 percent in April
Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers
Capacity utilization rises slightly in May

Capacity utilization rises slightly in May
Bitter harvest for Indian farmers after wheat export ban

Bitter harvest for Indian farmers after wheat export ban
WORLD Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws

Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws

A hand surgeon testified Monday that Johnny Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told jurors it happened in his civil lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals leap 226 percent in April

Foreign tourist arrivals leap 226 percent in April

Some 2.6 million foreign tourists visited Turkey in April, pointing to a strong 226 percent increase from a year ago.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.