Lab preserves crater lake microbes in central Türkiye

Lab preserves crater lake microbes in central Türkiye

KONYA
Lab preserves crater lake microbes in central Türkiye

Lake Meke’s volcanic cone rises from a dry, exposed lake bed in the Karapınar district of Türkiye’s central province of Konya. (AA Photo)

Researchers in Türkiye’s central province of Konya are preserving microbes from drought-hit Lake Meke at minus 80 degrees Celsius, for use in restoring its ecosystem and developing biological fertilizers to help agriculture adapt to climate change.

Selçuk University Agricultural and Climate Change Application and Research Center collected soil samples from the lake bed and surrounding land in Karapınar district.

Center Director Professor Dr. Kubilay Kurtuluş Baştaş said the research team isolated new bacteria species not previously held in its collection. The samples will provide a resource to revive the ecosystem if the lake’s microbial structure deteriorates.

“When the lake is revived, we aim to return it to its original state by reintroducing the biodiversity we have preserved,” he said.

The research began with a search for useful bacteria to support farming under changing climate conditions before scientists expanded the process to include the lake’s microbial heritage.

The team identified salt-tolerant bacteria associated with phosphate, phosphorus, nitrogen and sulfur, Baştaş said. Some could be used to tackle rising salinity in farmland and improve soils, while helping plants adapt to harsh environments.

Further molecular biology and genetic research will expand to produce biological fertilizers, offering both economic and scientific benefits for Türkiye, he said.

Lake Meke, a geological heritage site, formed through a volcanic eruption 5 million years ago. Prolonged drought dried its surface water, making the preservation of its microscopic life critical for future ecological restoration.

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