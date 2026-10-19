Kenya detects eighth Ebola case

Kenya detects eighth Ebola case

NAIROBI
Kenya detects eighth Ebola case

Health care workers queue to receive a dose of Ervebo vaccine against the Ebola virus in Beni, North Kivu province, eastern Congo, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. (AP Photo)

Kenyan authorities have detected an eighth case of Ebola in the country, a Health Ministry official said.


The latest case was a 49-year-old man with symptoms including fever, high temperature, headaches, and muscle pain, said health ministry director Patrick Amoth said in an interview with Citizen TV late Oct. 18.


“Today we tested 38 persons, one turned positive,” he said, adding that the man had been in quarantine since Oct. 9.


The man was a support staff at a health facility, handling things like laundry, Amoth said, and was likely exposed to the virus in the room of the first Kenyan patient.


Kenya reported its first Ebola case on Oct. 6, a businessman in his forties who had lived in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where there has been a major outbreak since May.


He traveled by car and plane via Uganda to Kenya, where he died on Oct. 5.


The other seven cases in Kenya have been relatives of the first patient or health workers who treated him, and Amoth said they were in a stable condition.


Neighboring Uganda has recorded 20 cases, almost all imported from DRC, and two deaths, before declaring the end of the outbreak within its borders in August.


Kenyan health authorities reported last week that they had identified 130 contacts, 128 of whom have been traced and are in quarantine.


In the DRC, the epidemic has surpassed 9,000 cases, with 4,381 deaths, according to Congolese health authorities.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

    Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

  2. US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks

    US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks

  3. IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

    IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

  4. AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor

    AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor

  5. Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal

    Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal
Recommended
Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock
US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgarias request after drone attacks

US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks
UK to deploy fighter jets to help protect Saudi from Houthi attacks

UK to deploy fighter jets to help protect Saudi from Houthi attacks
Greece to shut 187 military camps in major defense overhaul

Greece to shut 187 military camps in major defense overhaul
Mideast standoff awaits Israeli, US elections

Mideast standoff awaits Israeli, US elections
Australian MP loses leg after car attack

Australian MP loses leg after car attack
Black Sea strikes fueling global food ‘storm’: EU

Black Sea strikes fueling global food ‘storm’: EU
WORLD Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

The Romanian parliament on Oct. 20 approved a government proposed by pro-European prime minister-designate Luca Niculescu, the fourth candidate to attempt to secure a majority since the previous coalition collapsed in May.
ECONOMY IEA chief sees little chance of oil market normalization next year

IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

The head of the International Energy Agency said on Oct. 20 that he saw little chance of a return to normal oil market conditions next year, as the ongoing Mideast war keeps prices high.
SPORTS Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray travels to France on Oct. 21 searching for its first Champions League points against Lille, though widespread social unrest in the host city has overshadowed the match’s buildup.
﻿