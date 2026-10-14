Japan PM says housework makes her busier than male predecessors

Japan PM says housework makes her busier than male predecessors

TOKYO
Japan PM says housework makes her busier than male predecessors

A woman walks past a screen showing Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaking at a House of Representatives meeting at the National Diet building in Tokyo on October 14, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Japan’s prime minister said on Oct. 14 that she probably spends “three or four more hours” than her male predecessors tackling household duties on top of her already packed daily schedule.


“In the morning, I bathe, fix breakfast and then wash dishes, not to mention apply makeup,” Sanae Takaichi, elected last year as Japan’s first woman premier, told parliament.


“I feel like I’m spending three or four more hours than male prime ministers doing these things.”


A self-described workaholic, Takaichi has previously said she slept just two to four hours a night and sometimes scheduled 3 a.m. staff meetings.


Gender roles are rigid in Japan and women are chronically under-represented in politics, with just 68 women lawmakers elected out of 465 seats up for grabs at the last lower house election in February.


Discussions about Takaichi’s time management came up when a ruling coalition member asked her about the marathon hours Japanese prime ministers customarily spend attending parliamentary sessions.


Takaichi said in a post on X in July that she was “getting consumed until dawn with poring over documents brought home from work and those related to parliamentary questioning.”


“I do enjoy reading these piles of documents at midnight that I took home,” she said on Oct. 14.


“But it is difficult for me to squeeze out time to buckle down and think with a clear head” about “the future direction of this country or my grand vision for it,” she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb
LATEST NEWS

  1. US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

    US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

  2. MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

    MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

  3. India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

    India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

  4. Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

    Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

  5. Municipalities union set to elect new leader

    Municipalities union set to elect new leader
Recommended
India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

India festival boat capsize kills 13 children
Houthis targets Saudi oil giant Aramco, vow more attacks

Houthis targets Saudi oil giant Aramco, vow more attacks
US ambassador to Greece resigns after reports

US ambassador to Greece resigns after reports
Pope Leo recovering after lung cancer operation

Pope Leo recovering after lung cancer operation
Russia targets Ukraine’s infrastructure in major attack

Russia targets Ukraine’s infrastructure in major attack
UN warns EU against cutting international aid in next budget

UN warns EU against cutting international aid in next budget
WORLD India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

Rescuers dragged out 13 dead children from India’s Ganges River after an overloaded boat capsized en route to a Hindu festival, officials said on Oct. 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the “deeply painful” tragedy.
ECONOMY US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

U.S. annual inflation rose to 3.7 percent in September, exceeding forecasts as higher fuel prices drove the increase, while core inflation also topped expectations, official data showed on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe will take its good domestic form into a demanding Champions League test on Oct. 14 when the Turkish Süper Lig club faces Aston Villa at Villa Park.
﻿