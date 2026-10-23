Japan inflation accelerates, paving way for interest rate hike

Japan inflation accelerates, paving way for interest rate hike

TOKYO
Japan inflation accelerates, paving way for interest rate hike

(Getty Images)

Inflation in Japan accelerated sharply in September, official data showed on Oct. 23, rising above the Bank of Japan's target level and paving the way for a further interest rate hike.

The acceleration was driven in particular by rising prices for processed foods against a backdrop of soaring energy costs due to conflict in the Middle East.

Excluding volatile fresh produce, inflation was 2.1 percent, up from 1.7 percent in August.

The figure was in line with market expectations and above the 2 percent target set by the central bank, further raising chances of an interest rate hike.

"With underlying inflation back above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target, the case for further tightening remains on solid ground," said Abhijit Surya of Capital Economics.

"News reports suggest that the Bank may revise up its inflation forecasts at its October meeting. That should set the stage for another hike in December."

The BoJ already raised interest rates in mid-September, in line with other major central banks around the world, in an effort to counter strong inflationary pressures driven by soaring energy prices triggered by the Iran war.

A weak yen is also driving up the price of imported goods.

Rents and automobile-related costs also contributed to inflation, the data showed.

Surya of Capital Economics said rent inflation matched "its highest rate in nearly 25 years".

But government support for gasoline and electricity fees mitigated the impact on energy prices, according to the Internal Affairs ministry.

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