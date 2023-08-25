Italy’s landmark Vasari Corridor defaced by spray paint

Italy’s landmark Vasari Corridor defaced by spray paint

MILAN
Italy’s landmark Vasari Corridor defaced by spray paint

The director of Florence’s Uffizi Galleries called on Aug. 23 for stiff penalties against vandals who spray-painted graffiti on exterior columns of the Vasari Corridor connecting the famed museum to the Boboli Gardens.

Hours later, Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said the presumed vandals have been identified by Carabinieri police. He did not identify the suspects.

The Italian news agency ANSA said the Carabinieri had found two German tourists, vacationing in Florence, who are suspected of having scrawled the name of a German soccer club on the columns.

The investigation was continuing, and no one was reported detained.

“Actions like these must not remain unpunished,'' the minister said in a statement released on Aug. 23 evening by his office. “Now, let justice run its course.”

Earlier in the day, Sangiuliano, said that vandals “need to understand that even a small scratch will be prosecuted from now on.”

Under Italian law, someone convicted of “aggravated damage,” which could apply to a vandalism case, risks a prison term as high as three years.

Political and cultural leaders condemned the graffiti, the latest in a summer of high-profile acts of vandalism targeting Italian monuments, including the Colosseum in Rome and Milan's landmark Vittorio Emmanuele II Galleria.

Italian police examined video to identify those responsible for the Vasari Corridor graffiti, which appeared overnight on the Arno River-facing side of the nearly kilometer-long (half-mile-long) corridor.

“Clearly this is not a drunken whim, but a premeditated act,” Uffizi director Eike Schmidt said in a statement. He called for harsh sanctions against those responsible, saying that in the United States such cases could bring a prison term of five years.

“Enough with symbolic punishments and imaginative extenuating circumstances. We need the hard fist of the law,” Schmidt said.

Earlier this summer, a video of a tourist carving his and his girlfriend’s initials into the Colosseum outraged Italians, and vandals earlier this month climbed atop the Vittorio Emmanuele II Gallery in Milan and spraypainted an arch facing the Duomo cathedral.

Florence Mayor Dario Nardella promised a full investigation to identify those responsible for the “shameful act of vandalism” at the Vasari Corridor.

The aerial walkway designed by Giorgio Vasari was commissioned by Duke Cosimo de Medici in 1565 to allow grand dukes to move safely from Pitti Palace to the seat of government in Palazzo Vecchio.

spray paint,

TÜRKIYE Çanakkale wildfire brought under control after 48 hours

Çanakkale wildfire brought under control after 48 hours
LATEST NEWS

  1. Exhobitant rent hikes force tenants to share rooms

    Exhobitant rent hikes force tenants to share rooms

  2. Taiwan man sentenced to 220 years for human trafficking

    Taiwan man sentenced to 220 years for human trafficking

  3. Argentina hit by wave of looting ahead of key elections

    Argentina hit by wave of looting ahead of key elections

  4. After Vermont playhouse flooded, show went on

    After Vermont playhouse flooded, show went on

  5. Nolan ‘apologizes to Pugh for her small role’ in ‘Oppenheimer’

    Nolan ‘apologizes to Pugh for her small role’ in ‘Oppenheimer’
Recommended
Indian rover begins exploring Moons south pole

Indian rover begins exploring Moon's south pole

Organization to open dolphin hospital

Organization to open dolphin hospital
Nolan ‘apologizes to Pugh for her small role’ in ‘Oppenheimer’

Nolan ‘apologizes to Pugh for her small role’ in ‘Oppenheimer’
Harry to return to UK for Elizabeths death anniversary

Harry to return to UK for Elizabeth's death anniversary
After Vermont playhouse flooded, show went on

After Vermont playhouse flooded, show went on
Japanese company produces digital clones

Japanese company produces digital clones
WORLD At least seven wounded in Russian missile strike on Dnipro: governor

At least seven wounded in Russian missile strike on Dnipro: governor

At least seven people were wounded in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Dnipro city that damaged residential buildings and water and gas pipes, the local governor said Thursday.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank raises policy rate 750 basis points to 25%

Turkish Central Bank raises policy rate 750 basis points to 25%

Türkiye's Central Bank raised its one-week repo rate, also known as the policy rate, by 750 basis points on Thursday to 25%.
SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.