Istanbul to host global mediation conference

Istanbul to host global mediation conference

ISTANBUL
Istanbul to host global mediation conference

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (AA Photo)

Türkiye will host the ninth Istanbul Mediation Conference on Oct. 23-24 under the theme “Partnerships and New Perspectives for Peace: Mediation in a Changing World,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 19.

The conference will be held under the auspices of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan amid rapid and profound changes in global dynamics, the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye, which has played an active role in promoting the peaceful resolution of conflicts, launched the “Mediation for Peace” initiative at the U.N. in 2010. 

It is also the only country to simultaneously co-chair the Groups of Friends of Mediation at the U.N., the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Türkiye has hosted the Istanbul Mediation Conferences since 2012, establishing the event as a leading international platform for conflict resolution, preventive diplomacy and mediation.

The ninth edition is expected to bring together relevant stakeholders to promote dialogue and address current challenges in mediation.

The conference will open with two panels titled “Mediation in a Changing World: Reclaiming the Space for Diplomacy” and “Partnerships and New Perspectives for Peace: Shaping the Future of Mediation.” The sessions will explore how the international community can create greater space for diplomacy and how mediation can play a more effective role in preventing conflicts.

istanbul mediation conference,

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