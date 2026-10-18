Istanbul drug bust echoing ‘Breaking Bad’ uncovers mobile lab hidden in caravan

ISTANBUL

AA Photo

Turkish police have arrested two foreign nationals in Istanbul after discovering 213 kilograms of synthetic drugs in a caravan allegedly used as a mobile laboratory, in an operation reminiscent of the U.S. television series “Breaking Bad.”

Police began monitoring the suspects after noticing two men carrying bags from a foreign-registered caravan parked on a street in the Şişli district. Officers discovered three concealed compartments beneath the vehicle containing liquid synthetic drugs and continued their investigation.

After around 15 days of surveillance, police determined that the suspects had rented a house two streets away from where the caravan was parked. Investigators found that the liquid substances were allegedly processed in the caravan before being transported to the house, where they were solidified for distribution.

Police raided the identified locations, arresting both suspects. Searches uncovered a total of 213 kilograms of synthetic drugs, including 162 kilograms in liquid form and 51 kilograms in solid and crystal forms. Authorities also seized materials allegedly used in drug production at the caravan and the house.

The suspects were referred to a court after police questioning and remanded in custody.

The operation recalled “Breaking Bad,” the American crime drama that aired from 2008 to 2013. The five-season series follows Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, and Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, as they manufacture and distribute methamphetamine. In the show, the two use a caravan as a mobile laboratory to conceal their activities and evade law enforcement.