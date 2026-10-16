Istanbul Airport ranks as Europe’s busiest

Istanbul Airport ranks as Europe’s busiest

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Airport ranks as Europe’s busiest

Istanbul Airport ranked as Europe’s busiest airport during the week of Oct. 5-11, averaging 1,530 arriving and departing flights a day, according to EUROCONTROL.


Amsterdam Schiphol followed with 1,386 daily flights, ahead of Paris Charles de Gaulle with 1,361, Frankfurt with 1,358 and Madrid Barajas with 1,305.


Antalya Airport ranked 10th with an average of 909 flights a day.


Türkiye placed sixth among European countries for arrivals and departures, averaging 3,837 daily flights, down 2 percent from the previous week.


The United Kingdom led with 6,067 daily flights, followed by Spain with 5,961, Germany with 5,585, Italy with 4,625 and France with 4,343.


The report also said traffic between Europe and the Middle East, excluding overflights, remained 14 percent below 2025 levels so far this year. EUROCONTROL put the decline from pre-crisis levels in January and February at 20 percent.


Flight levels at Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways remained 23 percent below pre-crisis levels, compared with around 82 percent for European carriers.

Israeli airlines were operating 56 percent above pre-crisis levels.


Across the European network, arrival punctuality stood at 74.1 percent and departure punctuality at 69.8 percent, both lower than in the same week of 2025.

Air traffic flow management delays averaged 2.5 minutes per flight.


Jet fuel prices reached $4.82 per gallon on Oct. 9, up 2 percent over the preceding two weeks.

The October average to date was $4.74 per gallon, 2.5 percent above September’s average of $4.63.

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