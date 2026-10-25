Istanbul air pollution rises: Report

ISTANBUL

Air pollution in Istanbul rose by 3 percent this September compared to the same period last year, driven by industrial activity, transportation, and residential heating, according to a report from Istanbul Technical University (İTU).

The study noted that the Kağıthane 1 and Sultangazi 2 monitoring stations were among the locations with the highest pollution levels.

Prominent meteorologist Professor Dr. Orhan Şen stated that while air pollution in Istanbul is currently at a moderate level, meteorological conditions can significantly amplify the impact of pollutants. Explaining that the temperature inversion associated with high pressure can trap pollutants near the ground, Şen said, “Vehicle-related nitrogen dioxide emissions and ground dust in Istanbul are trapped in the lower atmosphere due to the low-level inversion layer, thereby increasing air pollution.”

Şen emphasized that urban sprawl increases air pollution, saying, “The high-rise architecture in Istanbul’s Levent, Maslak, and Ayazağa districts blocks the north winds. Unable to find a wind corridor due to urban sprawl, these winds collide with skyscrapers, forcing air pollution down toward ground level.”

Şen pointed out that unlike New York’s Manhattan district, where street design creates wind flow, Istanbul lacks the structural layout necessary to create urban air corridors.

Warning individuals with chronic conditions about the heightened air pollution, Şen urged citizens to monitor real-time data from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry’s National Air Quality Monitoring Center. He added that pollution levels peak during morning and evening hours, making it vital for those with asthma or bronchitis to wear an N95 or surgical mask outdoors.