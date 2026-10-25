Istanbul air pollution rises: Report

Istanbul air pollution rises: Report

ISTANBUL
Istanbul air pollution rises: Report

Air pollution in Istanbul rose by 3 percent this September compared to the same period last year, driven by industrial activity, transportation, and residential heating, according to a report from Istanbul Technical University (İTU).

The study noted that the Kağıthane 1 and Sultangazi 2 monitoring stations were among the locations with the highest pollution levels.

Prominent meteorologist Professor Dr. Orhan Şen stated that while air pollution in Istanbul is currently at a moderate level, meteorological conditions can significantly amplify the impact of pollutants. Explaining that the temperature inversion associated with high pressure can trap pollutants near the ground, Şen said, “Vehicle-related nitrogen dioxide emissions and ground dust in Istanbul are trapped in the lower atmosphere due to the low-level inversion layer, thereby increasing air pollution.”

Şen emphasized that urban sprawl increases air pollution, saying, “The high-rise architecture in Istanbul’s Levent, Maslak, and Ayazağa districts blocks the north winds. Unable to find a wind corridor due to urban sprawl, these winds collide with skyscrapers, forcing air pollution down toward ground level.”

Şen pointed out that unlike New York’s Manhattan district, where street design creates wind flow, Istanbul lacks the structural layout necessary to create urban air corridors.

Warning individuals with chronic conditions about the heightened air pollution, Şen urged citizens to monitor real-time data from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry’s National Air Quality Monitoring Center. He added that pollution levels peak during morning and evening hours, making it vital for those with asthma or bronchitis to wear an N95 or surgical mask outdoors.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

    UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

  2. Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

    Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

  3. Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

    Egypt’s parliament approves military support for Saudi Arabia

  4. Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

    Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

  5. Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’

    Macron warns Saturday protests in France could turn ‘risky’
Recommended
Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics

Libya deal sparks rift in Greek politics
New Party reviews next steps on fund crisis

New Party reviews next steps on fund crisis
Erdoğan plans diplomatic tour of five summits

Erdoğan plans diplomatic tour of five summits
Türkiye detains 6 in ISIL funding probe

Türkiye detains 6 in ISIL funding probe
OTS summit in Ankara to focus on trade, transport cooperation

OTS summit in Ankara to focus on trade, transport cooperation
Istanbul Bar Association elects new president

Istanbul Bar Association elects new president
Istanbul braces for new round of flooding

Istanbul braces for new round of flooding
WORLD UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

UN inquiry says Israel continues genocide despite Gaza ceasefire

A U.N. commission of inquiry said on Oct. 26 that Israel continued to commit genocide in Gaza despite a ceasefire and had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied West Bank.
ECONOMY Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye plans $100 billion investment in power grids

Türkiye’s National Energy 2040 strategy envisages about $100 billion in investment in electricity transmission and distribution networks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Oct. 26.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿