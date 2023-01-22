Israelis press on with protests against new government

Israelis press on with protests against new government

TEL AVIV
Israelis press on with protests against new government

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system, measures that opponents say imperil the country's democratic foundation.

Israeli media, citing police, said some 100,000 people were out protesting.

The protest followed another demonstration last week that also drew tens of thousands in an early challenge to Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox government — the most right-wing in Israeli history.

The government says a power imbalance has given judges and government legal advisers too much sway over lawmaking and governance. Netanyahu has pledged to press on with the changes despite the opposition.

Protesters filled central streets in the seaside metropolis, raising Israeli flags and banners that read “Our Children will not Live in a Dictatorship” and “Israel, We Have A Problem.”

“This is a protest to defend the country,” said opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who joined the protest. “People came here today to protect their democracy.”

“All generations are concerned. This is not a joke,” said Lior Student, a protester. "This is a complete redefinition of democracy.”

Other protests took place in the cities of Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba.

In addition to the protests, pressure has built up on Netanyahu’s government after the country’s attorney general asked Netanyahu to fire a key Cabinet ally following a Supreme Court ruling that disqualified him from holding a government post because of a conviction of tax offenses.

While Netanyahu was expected to heed the court ruling, it only deepened the rift in the country over the judicial system and the power of the courts.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, vowed to continue with the judicial overhaul plans despite the protests. Opponents say the changes could help Netanyahu evade conviction in his corruption trial, or make the court case disappear altogether.

On Friday, Netanyahu's coalition was put for a new test after a disagreement between Cabinet members over the dismantling of an unauthorized settlement outpost in the West Bank.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, ordered the removal of the outpost, upsetting a pro-settlement Cabinet member who had issued a directive to postpone the eviction pending further discussions.

israelis, protestors, palestine,

SPORTS Swiatek, Gauff dumped out in more Australian Open shocks

Swiatek, Gauff dumped out in more Australian Open shocks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Swiatek, Gauff dumped out in more Australian Open shocks

    Swiatek, Gauff dumped out in more Australian Open shocks

  2. Ukraine's Zelensky honors those killed in helicopter crash

    Ukraine's Zelensky honors those killed in helicopter crash

  3. Israelis press on with protests against new government

    Israelis press on with protests against new government

  4. Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

    Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

  5. FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified

    FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified
Recommended
Ukraines Zelensky honors those killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Zelensky honors those killed in helicopter crash
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow
FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified

FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified
60 years of French-German friendship: Op-ed

60 years of French-German friendship: Op-ed
Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention

Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealands next prime minister

Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister
WORLD Ukraines Zelensky honors those killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Zelensky honors those killed in helicopter crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held an emotional meeting Saturday with the families of those who died in a helicopter crash earlier this week.

ECONOMY Netflix soars to 230 mln subscribers, co-founder steps down

Netflix soars to 230 mln subscribers, co-founder steps down

U.S. streaming giant Netflix ended last year with more than 230 million global subscribers, it said on Jan. 19, beating analysts’ expectations as hits such as “Wednesday” and “Harry & Meghan” enticed new viewers.

SPORTS Swiatek, Gauff dumped out in more Australian Open shocks

Swiatek, Gauff dumped out in more Australian Open shocks

Top seed Iga Swiatek and a tearful Coco Gauff both crashed out in straight sets in the last 16 on Jan. 22 in yet more shocks at the Australian Open.