Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks

TEL AVIV

First responders fanned out across Israel on June 22 following fresh waves of Iranian missile strikes that left pockets of devastation in their wake, as the Islamic Republic hit back after a U.S attack on its nuclear sites.

In both Haifa and areas around Tel Aviv, the scenes were all too similar. Rubble filled streets at impact sites as the facades of apartment buildings were eviscerated by the falling projectiles, as rescue teams picked through the debris looking for people.

In the Ramat Aviv neighborhood near Tel Aviv, the mere skeletons of homes were left standing following the barrage, with the wooden frames visible amid a sea of debris.

As the country was jolted awake by air raid sirens warning residents of air attacks, many in Ramat Aviv left their shelters later to discover the destruction.

A man and woman embraced each other and cried.

"Our entire house was destroyed, there's nothing left," said Aviad Chernichovsky, who had rushed out of his home to get to a shelter.

Several elderly residents were placed on chairs and beds to allow for medical evacuation. One woman, injured in the face, appeared anxious as paramedics led her away from the rubble.

Officials were still taking stock of the damage.

"Houses here were hit very, very badly," Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai said at the scene.

"Those who were in the shelter are all safe and well. The damage is very, very extensive, but in terms of human life, we are okay."

The Israeli police said in a statement that they had been deployed to at least two other impact sites, one in Haifa in the north and another in Ness Ziona, south of Tel Aviv.

Palm trees withstood the impact in a small public garden, while storefronts were bent, shop windows shattered, and air conditioners left dangling from building facades.

However, sirens did not sound in this area. Authorities said they were actively working to clarify what happened.

"The possibility of a malfunction with the interceptor [of the air defense system] is under investigation," said an army spokesperson.