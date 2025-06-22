Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks

Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks

TEL AVIV
Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks

First responders fanned out across Israel on June 22 following fresh waves of Iranian missile strikes that left pockets of devastation in their wake, as the Islamic Republic hit back after a U.S attack on its nuclear sites.

In both Haifa and areas around Tel Aviv, the scenes were all too similar. Rubble filled streets at impact sites as the facades of apartment buildings were eviscerated by the falling projectiles, as rescue teams picked through the debris looking for people.

In the Ramat Aviv neighborhood near Tel Aviv, the mere skeletons of homes were left standing following the barrage, with the wooden frames visible amid a sea of debris.

As the country was jolted awake by air raid sirens warning residents of air attacks, many in Ramat Aviv left their shelters later to discover the destruction.

A man and woman embraced each other and cried.

"Our entire house was destroyed, there's nothing left," said Aviad Chernichovsky, who had rushed out of his home to get to a shelter.

Several elderly residents were placed on chairs and beds to allow for medical evacuation. One woman, injured in the face, appeared anxious as paramedics led her away from the rubble.

Officials were still taking stock of the damage.

"Houses here were hit very, very badly," Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai said at the scene.

"Those who were in the shelter are all safe and well. The damage is very, very extensive, but in terms of human life, we are okay."

The Israeli police said in a statement that they had been deployed to at least two other impact sites, one in Haifa in the north and another in Ness Ziona, south of Tel Aviv.

Palm trees withstood the impact in a small public garden, while storefronts were bent, shop windows shattered, and air conditioners left dangling from building facades.

However, sirens did not sound in this area. Authorities said they were actively working to clarify what happened.

"The possibility of a malfunction with the interceptor [of the air defense system] is under investigation," said an army spokesperson.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

    Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

  2. Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

    Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

  3. Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

    Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

  4. Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

    Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

  5. EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye

    EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye
Recommended
Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire
Trump says US very effectively countered Iranian strikes

Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes
Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic
Syria president vows those involved in church attack will face justice

Syria president vows those involved in church attack will face justice
Damage, nuclear risk in Iran under review after US strikes

Damage, nuclear risk in Iran under review after US strikes
Israel hits Fordo roads, regime sites, as region braces for Iran respond

Israel hits Fordo roads, regime sites, as region braces for Iran respond
Tokyo voters punish ruling party ahead of national election

Tokyo voters punish ruling party ahead of national election
WORLD Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that a ceasefire has been reached between Israel and Iran.

ECONOMY Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye became the fourth most visited country in the world in 2024, welcoming 56.7 million international visitors, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on June 23.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿