Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

TEL AVIV
Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

The Israeli army said early Saturday that it was carrying out strikes in Syria after two rockets fired from the country fell into territory under its control.

"Following the report regarding sirens sounding in northern Israel, a short while ago two launches that were identified crossing from Syria fell in an open area," the army said.

"The IDF (military) is striking the sources of fire," it added.

The Israeli army confirmed to AFP that the projectiles fired were rockets, but did not say the precise location where they fell.

Israel considers the annexed Golan Heights to be part of its northern region.

An Israeli strike targeted the area around the Syrian capital of Damascus on Thursday, the Syrian defence ministry and state media said.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-foe Iran, which backs President Bashar al-Assad's government, to expand its presence there.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbour since Syria's civil war began in 2011, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces including Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the border between Lebanon and Israel has also seen frequent exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah as tensions rise across the Middle East.

Those exchanges have killed more than 150 people on the Lebanese side of the border, according to an AFP count -- most of them Hezbollah fighters, but also more than 20 civilians, including three journalists.

On the Israeli side, at least four civilians and nine soldiers have been killed, according to army figures.

The exchanges of fire have been largely limited to the border area, but Israel has warned it is ready to intensify its military action if Hezbollah fighters do not pull back.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela
LATEST NEWS

  1. British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

    British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

  2. Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

    Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

  3. China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

    China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

  4. 'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

    'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

  5. 'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive

    'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive
Recommended
British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela
China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield
Massive Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine
Exhausted Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive

'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive
Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media
Israel troops ignored pleas for help before hostage killings

Israel troops ignored pleas for 'help' before hostage killings
WORLD British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

A British warship arrived off the coast of Guyana on Friday, further fueling tensions over a territorial dispute with Venezuela, which has launched a major military exercise in response to what it termed an "unacceptable" threat.
ECONOMY Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of $33.2 million to Borusan Lojistik to finance the company’s capital expenditure, including measures to boost competitiveness.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.