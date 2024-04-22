Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

TEL AVIV
Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

The Israeli military said on Monday the chief of its intelligence directorate has resigned after taking responsibility for failures leading to the unprecedented Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Major General Aharon Haliva is the first high-ranking official to step down for failing to prevent the attack that shocked Israel and the international community.

"Major General Aharon Haliva, in coordination with the chief of the general staff, has requested to end his position, following his leadership responsibility as the head of the intelligence directorate for the events of Oct. 7," the military said in a statement.

"It was decided that MG Aharon Haliva will end his position and retire from the IDF (army), once his successor is appointed in an orderly and professional process."

In his resignation letter, Haliva, who served in the force for 38 years, took responsibility for failing to prevent the attack.

"On Saturday, Oct. 7th 2023, Hamas committed a deadly surprise attack against the state of Israel," he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was given to journalists by the military.

"The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with.

"I carry that black day with me ever since. Day after day, night after night. I will forever carry with me the terrible pain of the war."

In his letter, Haliva called for a "thorough investigation into factors and circumstances" that led to the attack.

The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to the Israeli figures.

Since then, the Palestinian territory's health ministry said 34,097 people have been killed in Israel's military campaign in Gaza, most of them women and children.

Intelligence chief, resigns,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row

Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row

    Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row

  2. Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

    Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

  3. West Bank camp mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli raid

    West Bank camp mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli raid

  4. Türkiye prepared to combat wildfires ahead of summer

    Türkiye prepared to combat wildfires ahead of summer

  5. North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles

    North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles
Recommended
West Bank camp mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli raid

West Bank camp mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli raid
North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles

North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles
Irans president in Pakistan to mend ties after January strikes

Iran's president in Pakistan to mend ties after January strikes
Poland ready to host nuclear weapons: president

Poland 'ready' to host nuclear weapons: president
Taiwan thanks US for aid package, says will safeguard peace

Taiwan thanks US for aid package, says will 'safeguard peace'
Philippines, US launch annual joint military drills

Philippines, US launch annual joint military drills
WORLD Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

The Israeli military said on Monday the chief of its intelligence directorate has resigned after taking responsibility for failures leading to the unprecedented Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.
ECONOMY Malaysia to build massive chip design park: PM

Malaysia to build massive chip design park: PM

Malaysia's leader on Monday announced plans to build a massive semiconductor design park, aiming to boost the Southeast Asian nation's role in the global chip industry.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿