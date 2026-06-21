Iraq projects oil production to return to pre-war levels within two months

BAGHDAD

Iraqi authorities predict oil production will return to peacetime levels “within one to two months,” state media reported, after the Middle East war caused exports to plummet.

The war and Iran’s ensuing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz choked off shipments and prompted production cuts in key oil-producing countries including Iraq, shaking world energy markets.

But a deal agreed this week between Washington and Tehran to end the fighting has offered some relief, despite follow-up negotiations having stalled.

The spokesman for Iraq’s oil ministry, Salim Farhoud, told the state-run Iraq News Agency (INA) on late June 19 that “we can return within one to two months to the previous production levels.”

“The fields that reduced their production capacity have currently begun raising this capacity,” he said.

Before the war broke out in late February, Iraq exported about 3.5 million barrels per day of oil, the majority of it via the Hormuz Strait.

But the OPEC founding member was forced to halt production in most of its oil fields as reservoirs filled up, limiting its exports to routes via neighboring Türkiye and Syria.

Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Khodeir on June 19 told INA that exports “will return gradually based on the smooth flow through the Strait of Hormuz.”

In April, Iraqi crude exports via the waterway declined to 10 million barrels from an average of 93 million before the war, according to authorities.

Iraq is highly reliant on crude exports, which normally account for about 90 percent of its revenues.