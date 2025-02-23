Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

BAGHDAD
Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

The Iraqi Oil Ministry has announced that all procedures for resuming oil exports from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) through Türkiye’s Ceyhan Port have been completed.

In a written statement, the ministry confirmed that the necessary steps for restarting exports were finalized.

The ministry also called on KRG officials to transfer crude extracted from operational fields to Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) for export via the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline and Ceyhan Port in the Turkish southern province of Adana.

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani said on Feb. 17 that oil exports, halted on March 25, 2023, would resume within a week.

Iraq’s parliament earlier approved amendments to the budget law, setting the cost of extracting and transporting each barrel of oil from the KRG at $16.

The exports had been halted for nearly two years after the International Chamber of Commerce sided with Iraq in an arbitration case as a long-standing dispute over the independent export of oil by the Kurdish regional government.

Officials in Baghdad and Irbil, the seat of the Kurdish regional government, have long been at odds over sharing of oil revenues. In 2014, the Kurdish region decided to export oil through an independent pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The central government considers it illegal for Irbil to export oil without going through the Iraqi national oil company, while Kurdish authorities have said the practice is meant to compensate for budget transfers withheld from the Kurdish region by Baghdad.

Baghdad filed a case against the move that led to the halt.

The halt in oil exports to Türkiye has reportedly cost Iraq more than $23 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German vote winner Merz seeks to build govt as Europe waits

German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits
LATEST NEWS

  1. German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits

    German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits

  2. US, Russia to hold 'follow-up meeting' in Riyadh Tuesday

    US, Russia to hold 'follow-up meeting' in Riyadh Tuesday

  3. Larnaca halts flights over terror tip-off

    Larnaca halts flights over terror tip-off

  4. Greek media claims US to shut down Alexandroupoli base

    Greek media claims US to shut down Alexandroupoli base

  5. Explosives thrown at Russian consulate in France on war anniversary

    Explosives thrown at Russian consulate in France on war anniversary
Recommended
German vote winner Merz seeks to build govt as Europe waits

German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits
US, Russia to hold follow-up meeting in Riyadh Tuesday

US, Russia to hold 'follow-up meeting' in Riyadh Tuesday
Larnaca halts flights over terror tip-off

Larnaca halts flights over terror tip-off
Greek media claims US to shut down Alexandroupoli base

Greek media claims US to shut down Alexandroupoli base
Explosives thrown at Russian consulate in France on war anniversary

Explosives thrown at Russian consulate in France on war anniversary
Former Israeli PM reveals ‘peace proposal map’

Former Israeli PM reveals ‘peace proposal map’
EU suspends sanctions on key Syria economic sectors

EU suspends sanctions on key Syria economic sectors
WORLD German vote winner Merz seeks to build govt as Europe waits

German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits

German election winner Friedrich Merz on Monday faced the task of quickly building a new government that is eagerly awaited in Europe at a time of tectonic change in transatlantic relations.

ECONOMY Prosecutors launch probe into unusual stock moves

Prosecutors launch probe into unusual stock moves

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has taken action following reports of unusual price fluctuations in the stock exchange, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿