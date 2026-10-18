Iran’s new defence chief warns of ‘damage’

TEHRAN

Iranian women hold their country’s flags during a demonstration.

Newly appointed Iranian Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi threatened on Oct. 18 to inflict “enormous damage” on the United States and its allies in the Middle East if Washington resumes its military campaign against the country.

“People can rest assured that they will most likely not dare to attack us,” Akhlaghi told reporters shortly after securing parliament’s vote of confidence. “If they [the U.S.] do, they themselves and the region will suffer enormous damage.”

Iranian lawmakers earlier approved Akhlaghi’s appointment as the country’s new defense minister, after his predecessor was killed on the first day of the war with the United States.

“Members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly [parliament] today gave a vote of confidence to Mehrdad Akhlaghi, the nominee for minister of defense and armed forces logistics,” state television reported, nearly eight months after the initial U.S.-Israeli strikes that sparked the conflict.

According to the government website, Akhlaghi “was elected to the post with 237 votes in favor,” out of a total of 277 votes cast.

“If I receive parliament’s vote of confidence, responsibility for the Ministry of Defence will fall to me at a sensitive juncture,” Akhlaghi said before the vote.

“Under such circumstances, defending the country requires an accurate understanding of the environment, an understanding of the logic behind developments, the identification of influential trends, and preparedness to face different possible futures,” he added.

Akhlaghi has worked in the Defense Ministry for 42 years and has headed the Iranian Defense Industries Organization since 2013.