Iranian president injured in Israel strike last month: Report

TEHRAN

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sustained a leg injury during an Israeli airstrike targeting a meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in mid-June, according to a report by Fars News Agency, which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The June 16 attack struck the lower floors of a building in western Tehran, according to a report by the agency released on July 13.

High-ranking officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, were present alongside Pezeshkian at the time.

The report stated that six bombs or missiles hit key access points and entrances of the building, seemingly aimed at trapping those inside and disrupting ventilation.

Despite a power outage caused by the strike, officials managed to flee through an emergency exit. Pezeshkian suffered leg injuries while escaping, the report said.

In an interview aired last week with U.S. conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, Pezeshkian accused Israel of attempting to assassinate him, claiming the strike was guided by intelligence gathered by Israeli spies.

Fars added that the precision of the attack prompted Iranian authorities to investigate whether Israel had insider help. The outlet did not specify the exact location of the strike, but earlier reporting by Iran International suggested it took place near Shahrak-e Gharb, a neighborhood in western Tehran.

IRGC General Mohsen Rezaei told state media last week that Israel had indeed bombed the site of a high-level security meeting, but claimed that no officials were harmed.

The report came after Iran said that its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency "will take on a new form,” expressing a desire for a diplomatic solution to resolve concerns over its nuclear program.

Iran's 12-day war with Israel last month, sparked by an Israeli bombing campaign that hit military and nuclear sites as well as residential areas, rattled its already shaky relationship with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

The attacks began days before a planned meeting between Tehran and Washington aimed at reviving nuclear negotiations, which have since stalled.

The United States, which had been in talks with Iran since April 12, joined Israel in carrying out its own strikes on June 22, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.