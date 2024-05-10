Iran jails film director Rasoulof for 'security' offences

Iran jails film director Rasoulof for 'security' offences

TEHRAN
Iran jails film director Rasoulof for security offences

An Iranian court has sentenced prominent filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof to jail time for "collusion against national security," his lawyer Babak Paknia said on May 8.

Rasoulof's film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" is due to be shown at the main competition at Cannes Film Festival this month.

The director, who is in his early 50s, has been sentenced to eight years in prison but will only serve five, Paknia said in a post on social media platform X.

Under Iranian law, jail sentences run concurrently.

According to the lawyer, the verdict had been confirmed by the appeals court and also included "flogging, a fine, and confiscation of property."

He said that the court had found Rasoulof guilty of "collusion against national security."

On April 30, Paknia said Iranian authorities had summoned for questioning some crew members involved in the production of "The Seed of the Sacred Fig", adding that they were under pressure to have it withdrawn from the Cannes festival.

Some crew members have been "interrogated" in recent weeks while actors had also been questioned and barred from leaving Iran, the lawyer said.

Rasoulof won the Golden Bear, the Berlin Film Festival's top prize, in 2020 with his anti-capital punishment film "There Is No Evil".

He was detained in July 2022 and released the following year after a wave of nationwide protests that began in September 2022 subsided.

Paknia had previously said that it was not clear whether Rasoulof would be allowed to leave Iran to attend the Cannes festival in southern France.

Appearances at the Cannes Festival have in recent years been increasingly contentious for Iranian directors and actors.

Prominent director Saeed Roustaee was sentenced to six months in prison for the screening of his film "Leila's Brothers" at the 2022 festival.

Iranian authorities said at the time it had been shown without authorization.

The film's star, Taraneh Alidoosti, was released in early 2023 after almost three weeks in jail over her support for the protest movement which broke out in 2022.

The months-long demonstrations were sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly flouting Iran's strict dress code for women.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

    Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

  2. Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

    Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

  3. More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

    More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

  4. Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

    Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

  5. Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive

    Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive
Recommended
For US veteran, D-Day memories still vivid after 80 years

For US veteran, D-Day memories still vivid after 80 years
iPad Crush ad causes uproar amid AI anxiety

iPad 'Crush' ad causes uproar amid AI anxiety
Spain prosecutors seek to close Shakira tax fraud case

Spain prosecutors seek to close Shakira tax fraud case
Remastered Beatles movie gets long-awaited re-release

Remastered Beatles movie gets long-awaited re-release
Letters from World War I on display

Letters from World War I on display
Sara Correia makes Fado ‘her life’

Sara Correia makes Fado ‘her life’
WORLD More than 100,000 people have fled Gazas Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah in recent days, the United Nations said on May 10, with Israeli tanks encircling the eastern half of the southern Gaza city, under threat of a full-scale ground invasion.
ECONOMY Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

A series of measures designed to boost public savings will be announced on May 13, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, without providing other details.
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿