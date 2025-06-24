Trump rages at Israel over ceasefire violation

TEHRAN

A visibly angry U.S. President Donald Trump on June 24 lashed out at Israel for launching strikes shortly after he announced that a ceasefire would take effect within hours, also accusing Iran of violating the truce.

The two countries have been "fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*ck they're doing, do you understand that?" the U.S. president told reporters at the White House, hours after he had said a ceasefire between the two arch-foes had taken effect.

"ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!" Trump said.

He told Israel "do not drop those bombs" on Iran.

Israel "refrained" from further strikes on Iran after a call between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Netanyahu's office announced.

"Following President Trump's conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from further strikes," a statement said.

The fragile ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war appeared to be holding Tuesday, after 12 days of strikes that saw Israel and the United States pummel the Islamic republic's nuclear sites.

In Israel, no warning sirens sounded after 0745 GMT, while in Iran, the military reported the last strikes at around 0530 GMT.

Israel said it had agreed to Trump's ceasefire plan, adding that it had achieved all its objectives.

Iran stopped short of officially accepting the proposal, but its top security body said the Islamic republic's forces had "compelled" Israel to "unilaterally" cease fire.

Its foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, had earlier said that if Israel stopped "its illegal aggression," Tehran would have "no intention" to continue fighting.

"ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, hours after he said the truce had taken effect. "IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!"

The U.S. leader had said the truce would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations first. He said Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.

"THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump also said he does not favor regime change in Iran, warning that such a shift would cause "chaos," Sky News reported.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump said he does not wish to see regime change in Iran, arguing the transition would "make chaos."

The Israeli government said: "Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the cabinet... to announce that Israel had achieved all the objectives of Operation 'Rising Lion' and much more."

It added that it had removed "an immediate dual existential threat: nuclear and ballistic".

"Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire," the statement said, while the army added that the "danger persists" despite the truce announcement.

'Respond forcefully'

After Trump said the truce had taken hold, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said he had ordered the army "to respond forcefully" to what he described as a ceasefire violation after incoming Iranian missiles were reported by the military.

Iran however denied launching missiles at Israel after the announcement, and its military later accused Israel of similarly launching attacks after the ceasefire.

But attacks had continued until the ceasefire took effect, with Israeli rescuers reporting four people killed in a strike and state media in the Islamic republic saying waves of missiles were headed toward Israel.

In Iran, state television said an overnight Israeli strike in northern Iran killed nuclear scientist Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber, who was under U.S. sanctions.

Strikes on U.S. base

Israel launched strikes against Iran on June 13, hitting nuclear and military sites as well as residential areas, and prompting waves of Iranian missile attacks on Israel.

While Iran and Israel have been in a shadow war against each other for decades, this has been by far the most destructive confrontation between the arch-foes.

The war has also seen U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, followed by an Iranian missile launch towards the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East — Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Calling for de-escalation, Trump said Tehran had given advance notice of the barrage.

Iran's National Security Council confirmed having targeted the base "in response to the U.S. aggressive and insolent action against Iran's nuclear sites and facilities".

It added that the number of missiles launched "was the same as the number of bombs that the U.S. had used" against Iran.

Ali Vaez, Iran project director for the International Crisis Group, told AFP: "This was calibrated and telegraphed in a way that would not result in any American casualties, so that there is an off ramp for both sides."

According to a U.S. Defense official, the attack was conducted using "short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles".

The assault came after the United States joined its ally Israel in the war with Iran, attacking an underground uranium enrichment centre with massive bunker-busting bombs and hitting two other nuclear facilities.

Hopes for truce

AFP reporters heard blasts in central Doha and in Lusail, north of the capital, on Monday evening, and saw projectiles moving across the night sky.

Some Israelis on Tuesday welcomed the prospect of a truce after 12 days of intense fighting.

"I really hope so," said Tel Aviv resident Tammy Shel of the prospect of a lasting ceasefire.

"Really. I am so tired. Everyone is tired. We just want to have some peace of mind... For us, for the Iranian people, for the Palestinians, for everyone in the region. For all human beings."

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 610 civilians and wounded more than 4,700 others, according to the health ministry.

Iran's attacks on Israel have killed 28 people, according to official figures and rescuers.

Saudi Arabia and the European Union welcomed Trump's announcement of a ceasefire, while China urged Iran and Israel to seek a "political resolution" to their conflict and Turkey called on both sides to fully stop hostilities.

French President Emmanuel Macron said there was an "increased" risk that Iran would attempt to enrich uranium secretly following U.S. and Israeli strikes on nuclear sites.