Int'l defense fair IDEF to open this week

Int'l defense fair IDEF to open this week

ISTANBUL
Intl defense fair IDEF to open this week

Türkiye's 16th International Defence Industry Fair, IDEF’23, will be organized between July 25 and 28 in Istanbul.

IDEF, which is among the most prestigious defense industry fairs in the world, is preparing to host a record number of visitors and exhibitors this year by adding a new exhibition hall to its existing ones in line with the strong local and foreign demands, the organizers of the event said in a statement.

Exhibitors will display their new products and technologies at the event to be attended by senior state and private sector officials from several countries, it added.

The statement recalled that IDEF hosted 1,238 exhibitor companies from 53 countries and 68,795 professional visitors from 94 countries in 2021.

In addition to the exhibitors and visitors, the fair in 2021 also hosted 163 delegations from 81 countries and two international organizations.

More than 4,000 scheduled meetings and stand visits, as well as 94 signing ceremonies, were held at the 2021 fair.

According to the visitor and exhibitor satisfaction survey held for the IDEF fair in 2021, 90 percent of the visitors said they would recommend the fair to their business circles, 99 percent were satisfied with the fair, and 98 percent plan to visit the IDEF fair in 2023, the statement said.

Türkiye has become an important player in the global defense industry.

Earlier this week, during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Baykar signed an agreement to provide its Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicles to Saudi Arabia, which Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar has called “the biggest defense and aviation export contract in the history of the Turkish Republic.”

The Turkish defense and aeronautics sector’s export revenues increased by 36.9 percent from 2021 to stand at $4.3 billion.

In the first half of 2023, the industry’s exports grew nearly 22 percent year-on-year to $2.38 billion, according to data from the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

Economy,

ECONOMY Rönesans aims high in renewables

Rönesans aims high in renewables

LATEST NEWS

  1. Rönesans aims high in renewables

    Rönesans aims high in renewables

  2. THY seeking to bring more tourists from Asian nations

    THY seeking to bring more tourists from Asian nations

  3. Sweaty robot may help humans understand impact of soaring heat

    Sweaty robot may help humans understand impact of soaring heat

  4. Climate crisis strikes country’s major olive producers

    Climate crisis strikes country’s major olive producers

  5. Barbie mania sweeps Latin America

    Barbie mania sweeps Latin America
Recommended
Togg to introduce new model next year: Minister

Togg to introduce new model next year: Minister
Rönesans aims high in renewables

Rönesans aims high in renewables

THY seeking to bring more tourists from Asian nations

THY seeking to bring more tourists from Asian nations
After a pause, US Fed likely to hike interest rates to 22-year high

After a pause, US Fed likely to hike interest rates to 22-year high
ECB to tighten monitoring of banks liquidity

ECB to tighten monitoring of banks' liquidity
Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility
WORLD Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodia's ruling party declared on Sunday it was on course for a "landslide" victory in an election where all meaningful opposition to long-time ruler Hun Sen was eliminated before polling day.

ECONOMY Rönesans aims high in renewables

Rönesans aims high in renewables

TotalEnergies has become a 50 percent partner in Rönesans Enerji, a subsidiary of Rönesans Holding, one of Türkiye’s largest conglomerates.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.