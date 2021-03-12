Industrial production up in January

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Industrial production in Turkey increased 1% month-on-month in January and 11.4% annually, the country’s statistical authority said on March 12. 

By sub-sectors, the mining and quarrying index posted the highest monthly and annual increases of 6.8% and 15.4%, respectively, TÜİK said.

The manufacturing index was up 12.1% on an annual basis, while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index dropped 0.1%.

The manufacturing index posted a monthly increase of 1.1% in January, while the energy index fell 1.6% compared to the previous month.

Brazil's hospitals are faltering as a highly contagious coronavirus variant tears through the country, the president insists on unproven treatments and the only attempt to create a national plan to contain COVID-19 has just fallen short.
Turkey's retail sales volume with constant prices jumped 2% year-on-year in January, according to official figures released on March 12. 
Galatasaray announced on March 10 that it parted ways with Younes Belhanda.