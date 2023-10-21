India launches key test for manned orbital mission

India launches key test for manned orbital mission

NEW DELHİ
India launches key test for manned orbital mission

India on Saturday successfully launched the first unmanned trial run of its upcoming crewed orbital mission, in the latest milestone for its spacefaring ambitions.

The Gaganyaan ("Skycraft") mission is slated to send three astronauts into Earth's orbit in 2025, an important yardstick of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) technical capabilities.

Saturday's rocket tested the emergency escape system of its crew module, which separated from the thruster and made a soft sea landing about 10 minutes after the launch.

"I am very happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the mission," ISRO chief S. Somanath said afterwards.

The lift-off was postponed for two hours after bad weather and a glitch in the engine.

ISRO will conduct a series of 20 major tests, including carrying a robot to outer space, before the final manned mission takes place in 2025.

Gaganyaan is the first mission of its kind for India and comes with an estimated price tag of $1.08 billion, according to ISRO.

India plans to send astronauts beyond the reaches of Earth's atmosphere for three days before they are brought safely back with a soft landing in Indian territorial waters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to send a man to the Moon by 2040 following a year of triumphs for India's space programme.

India became in August just the fourth nation to land an unmanned craft on the Moon after Russia, the United States and China.

The following month, India launched a probe to observe the outermost layers of the Sun from solar orbit.

India's space programme has grown considerably in size and momentum since it first sent a probe to orbit the Moon in 2008, and it has steadily matched the achievements of established spacefaring powers at a fraction of their cost.

India also plans a joint mission with Japan to send another probe to the Moon by 2025 and an orbital mission to Venus within the next two years.

Experts say India can keep costs low by copying and adapting existing technology, and thanks to an abundance of highly skilled engineers who earn a fraction of their foreign counterparts' wages.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India launches key test for manned orbital mission

India launches key test for manned orbital mission
LATEST NEWS

  1. India launches key test for manned orbital mission

    India launches key test for manned orbital mission

  2. Donald Trump is dominating the GOP primary: Defendant

    Donald Trump is dominating the GOP primary: Defendant

  3. Israel cannot establish security by killing women, children: Erdoğan

    Israel cannot establish security by killing women, children: Erdoğan

  4. Türkiye in contact with all sides in Gaza crisis: Fidan

    Türkiye in contact with all sides in Gaza crisis: Fidan

  5. Aid starts moving into Gaza after 2 weeks of war

    Aid starts moving into Gaza after 2 weeks of war
Recommended
Donald Trump is dominating the GOP primary: Defendant

Donald Trump is dominating the GOP primary: Defendant
Aid starts moving into Gaza after 2 weeks of war

Aid starts moving into Gaza after 2 weeks of war
Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security
Besieged Palestinians await aid as Israel pounds Gaza

Besieged Palestinians await aid as Israel pounds Gaza
Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East
US to ease Venezuela oil, gas sanctions after election deal

US to ease Venezuela oil, gas sanctions after election deal
WORLD India launches key test for manned orbital mission

India launches key test for manned orbital mission

India on Saturday successfully launched the first unmanned trial run of its upcoming crewed orbital mission, in the latest milestone for its spacefaring ambitions.
ECONOMY US inflation is still too high, says Fed chair

US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

U.S. inflation is "still too high" despite a recent slowdown, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Oct. 19, leaving the door open for a new interest rate hike.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.