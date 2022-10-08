In a first, Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ to play in major chains

In a first, Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ to play in major chains

NEW YORK
In a first, Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ to play in major chains

For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Netflix announced on Oct. 6 that AMC, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark will all carry the “Knives Out” sequel for an exclusive one-week run beginning Nov. 23, one month before it begins streaming on Dec. 23.

Up until now, those chains have largely refused to program Netflix releases. But as theatrical windows have shortened from three months to frequently closer to 45 days, and streaming-only releases have sometimes lacked the buzz generated by moviegoing, Netflix and the chains finally found common ground.

The deal stops short of a full theatrical release window for “Glass Onion,” which premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival and stars Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. A wide release typically plays in more than 3,000 theaters in North America, but Johnson’s film will play in about 600 domestic theaters in addition to an international rollout.

“Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film’s global debut on Netflix in December,” said Scott Stuber, head of global film at Netflix.

For months, negotiations between exhibitors and Netflix had centered around “Glass Onion” because of its box-office pedigree: “Knives Out” was one of the biggest original hits of 2019, grossing more than $311 million worldwide in ticket sales for Lionsgate. After a bidding war, Netflix acquired two sequels for $450 million. Johnson, too, had voiced interest in it playing widely theatrically.

“This movie, above everything else, is designed to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater,” the director said in an earlier interview with The Associated Press.

On Thursday, Johnson celebrated, saying in a statement that he was “over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal and Cinemark to get Glass Onion in theaters for this one of a kind sneak preview.”

Adam Aron, chairman and chief executive of AMC, said the first-ever agreement “sufficiently respects the sanctity of our current theatrical window policy.” Aron said he hoped it will lead to more cooperation between Netflix and AMC, the largest theater chain.

“As we have often said, we believe that both theatrical exhibitors and streamers can continue to co-exist successfully,” said Aron in a statement. “Beyond that, though, it has been our desire that we find a way to crack the code and synergistically work together. By doing so, theaters will make more money by having more titles to show, and thanks to the larger cultural resonance those movies can gain from a theatrical release, they will wind up playing to a wider audience when they also are viewed on streaming platforms.”

“Glass Onion” revolves around tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who invites a small group of friends to his private island for a murder mystery party. The cast includes Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Leslie Odom Jr.

WORLD Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’

Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye working on hydrogen ecosystem: Minister

    Türkiye working on hydrogen ecosystem: Minister

  2. TANAP’s capacity to be doubled: Minister

    TANAP’s capacity to be doubled: Minister

  3. 8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

    8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

  4. Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

    Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

  5. Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn

    Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn
Recommended
Kevin Spacey in court over 1980s sex misconduct claim

Kevin Spacey in court over 1980s sex misconduct claim
Pebbles, world’s oldest dog, dies at age 22

Pebbles, world’s oldest dog, dies at age 22
Annie Ernaux strongly defends feminist ideas

Annie Ernaux strongly defends feminist ideas
Opera and modern dance show by IDOB

Opera and modern dance show by IDOB
Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting

Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
WORLD Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’

Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’

Iran said on Oct. 7 an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests.
ECONOMY All policy instruments used to fight inflation: Minister

All policy instruments used to fight inflation: Minister

All economic policy instruments will be used in the most effective way in the fight against inflation, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe will attempt to extend its unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions when it hosts Greek Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in a Europa League Group B match on Oct. 6.