IMF chief says has 'optimism' and 'worry' after Bangkok annual meetings

IMF chief says has 'optimism' and 'worry' after Bangkok annual meetings

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IMF chief says has optimism and worry after Bangkok annual meetings

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International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Oct. 17 this year's Annual Meetings with global policymakers were marked by "optimism and worry" as the event winds down in Bangkok.

Meetings in the Thai capital this week brought together finance ministers, central bank chiefs and other top officials from around the world.

"[The meetings] were marked by both optimism and worry," said Georgieva.

"Optimism from the resilience of the global economy, the promise of AI, the dynamism of Asia. But AI is also recognised to be a source of worry, and so are inflation, high levels of debt, wars, climate risks."

All week, the IMF has warned that high levels of debt and spiking bond yields are tightening financial conditions just as central banks need to focus on bringing inflation down, likely by increasing interest rates.

Global energy prices have spiked since late February, when the United States and Israel launched the war on Iran. The price increases have rippled across the globe, fuelling inflation in economies across a range of income groups.

The most vulnerable to the shock, the IMF has said, are low-income oil-importing countries that are not exposed to the boom in AI investment that has propped up growth in many advanced economies.

"I can tell you that people everywhere, but especially in poorer countries, they don't like inflation. Inflation is like a tax on the poor," said Georgieva.

She said such countries needed to set spending targets such that they prioritised growth and protecting the most vulnerable people, adding that the Fund had a "relentless pursuit of more resources for low-income countries".

Higher global interest rates and bond yields, however, were driving up debt repayments for low-income countries, she said.

The share of debt repayments as a percentage of government revenue had gone up from eight to 14 percent for low-income countries in recent years, the IMF chief said.

She said her organisation had a responsibility to help countries to restructure debt if needed; to assist with domestic resource mobilisation; to bring in international finance; and to create conditions for private investment.

"When we do our best, it translates into better lives for people."

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