Houthi attack on Aden presidential palace kills five

ADEN

A Houthi missile attack on the presidential palace in Yemen’s interim capital Aden killed five people and wounded 16 on Oct. 15, Health Minister Qasim Buhaibeh said.



The casualties included guards and civilian employees. Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani was at the Al-Maashiq compound but was unharmed, a government minister speaking on condition of anonymity said.



The unnamed minister said five missiles hit command centers used by Yemeni government forces and the Saudi-led coalition. He reported Yemeni and Saudi casualties but gave no breakdown.



Houthi-affiliated media said the group had targeted a military operations headquarters led by Saudi officers and weapons depots at the palace.



Zindani condemned the attack, accusing the Houthis of repeatedly striking civilians and civilian sites.



It was the first attack on the compound since fighting resumed in July after a years-long truce.

The Iran-backed Houthis have seized territory along Yemen’s Red Sea coast in recent weeks despite a Saudi-backed government counteroffensive.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government since 2015.



Rayed Krimly, the Saudi Foreign Ministry’s deputy minister for public diplomacy, accused Iran of continuing to arm and train the Houthis.



“We think that the escalation by the Houthis at this latest stage of the conflict is encouraged by Iran,” he said.



Krimly said Riyadh remained in contact with Tehran. He also said the Houthis had refused an invitation to meet in Muscat, which the ministry later clarified was made in July.



The coalition said it intercepted Houthi drones directed at Saudi Arabia’s south, including Khamis Mushait. Yemeni government forces also reported ballistic missile attacks on Marib.



Riyadh’s international airport has been targeted 20 times this month, according to the coalition.

An attack there on Oct. 10 killed 13 people and wounded about 300.