Henkel records robust sales growth in third quarter

ISTANBUL

Henkel in the third quarter of 2025 recorded robust sales growth in a market environment that remains challenging — both in terms of industrial demand and globally subdued consumer sentiment — with Group sales coming in at around 5.1 billion euros.

“This corresponds to an organic growth rate of 1.4 percent. Growth at the group level was primarily underpinned by a generally positive volume development accompanied by stable price development,” the company said in a statement.

In the third quarter, sales momentum continued to accelerate. While the primary driver was the adhesive technologies business unit, the consumer brands business unit also achieved positive organic sales growth, the company reported.

In the first nine months of 2025, sales totaled 15.6 billion euros. Organically, Henkel achieved positive sales growth of 0.4 percent.

The full-year outlook for 2025 remains unchanged, despite the uncertainty and challenges in global markets persisting, Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel said.

“We continue to expect that both the adjusted EBIT margin and the adjusted EPS growth at constant currency exchange rates will be well within our current outlook ranges,” he added.

However, in case the overall economic environment does not improve noticeably by year-end, organic sales growth for the Group is expected to come in at the lower end of our current guidance range of 1 to 2 percent,” Knobel commented.