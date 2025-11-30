Henkel records robust sales growth in third quarter

Henkel records robust sales growth in third quarter

ISTANBUL
Henkel records robust sales growth in third quarter

Henkel in the third quarter of 2025 recorded robust sales growth in a market environment that remains challenging — both in terms of industrial demand and globally subdued consumer sentiment — with Group sales coming in at around 5.1 billion euros.

“This corresponds to an organic growth rate of 1.4 percent. Growth at the group level was primarily underpinned by a generally positive volume development accompanied by stable price development,” the company said in a statement.

In the third quarter, sales momentum continued to accelerate. While the primary driver was the adhesive technologies business unit, the consumer brands business unit also achieved positive organic sales growth, the company reported.

In the first nine months of 2025, sales totaled 15.6 billion euros. Organically, Henkel achieved positive sales growth of 0.4 percent.

The full-year outlook for 2025 remains unchanged, despite the uncertainty and challenges in global markets persisting, Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel said.

“We continue to expect that both the adjusted EBIT margin and the adjusted EPS growth at constant currency exchange rates will be well within our current outlook ranges,” he added.

However, in case the overall economic environment does not improve noticeably by year-end, organic sales growth for the Group is expected to come in at the lower end of our current guidance range of 1 to 2 percent,” Knobel commented.

 

EBIT margins,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump warns Israel not to interfere in Syria

Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

    Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

  2. Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

    Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

  3. Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

    Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

  4. Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal

    Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal

  5. CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate

    CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate
Recommended
LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara
Manufacturing PMI increases in November

Manufacturing PMI increases in November
Türkiyes economy expands 3.7 percent in third quarter

Türkiye's economy expands 3.7 percent in third quarter
Organic farming production surpasses 1.3 million tons

Organic farming production surpasses 1.3 million tons
5 Turkish companies among world’s Top 100 defense firms

5 Turkish companies among world’s Top 100 defense firms
UAE expands renewable energy cooperation with Türkiye: Envoy

UAE expands renewable energy cooperation with Türkiye: Envoy
Niger says putting its uranium on international market

Niger says putting its uranium on international market
WORLD Trump warns Israel not to interfere in Syria

Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Israel on Dec. 1 against destabilizing Syria and its new leadership, days after a deadly operation by Israeli forces in the south of the country.

ECONOMY LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

South Korea’s LG Energy Solution and Türkiye’s GO Enerji have agreed to establish a battery pack production facility in the Turkish capital Ankara.  
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿