Russia targets Ukraine’s infrastructure in major attack

Russia targets Ukraine’s infrastructure in major attack

KIEV
Russia targets Ukraine’s infrastructure in major attack

Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a blaze at the site of a Russian missile strike at an apartment building in Kiev on Oct 14, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Ukraine on Oct. 14 accused Russia of willfully flouting Donald Trump’s purported “energy ceasefire” and passing up an opportunity to ease hostilities, after a renewed wave of deadly strikes across the country that also hit vital power supplies.


Kiev in particular faced a barrage of powerful ballistic missiles and attack drones targeting energy facilities and critical infrastructure, despite the U.S. president’s surprise weekend announcement.


Four people were killed in the city and power to at least 600,000 people was cut after significant damage was reported to power facilities and equipment.


Power plants also came under ballistic missile attack in the eastern Kharkiv region, hitting electricity and heating infrastructure, Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said.


Zelensky blasted the latest attack as “entirely deliberate and demonstrative in its scale,” adding: “Russia has never before shown such ostentatious disrespect toward the United States.”


“Russia does not consider the American President’s statements strong,” he wrote on X.


Trump blindsided both Kiev and Moscow on Oct. 11 by unilaterally announcing an “energy ceasefire”, two days after enraging Ukraine’s Western allies with news of a deal with heavily sanctioned Russia to supply diesel fuel.


The U.S. leader has repeatedly lashed out at Zelensky, and even said he should be replaced as president, for Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.


A senior Ukrainian official confirmed to AFP reports in recent days that Washington threatened to pull intelligence-sharing with Kiev that it relies on to detect incoming attacks.


The renewed signs of strain with Trump have cast doubt on those arrangements, as air raid sirens warning of approaching drones or missiles failed to sound on Oct. 12 night and Oct. 13 night before explosions were heard.


That has occurred only rarely in the past. Ukrainian officials attributed the issue to the Russian military’s use of hard-to-detect missiles or potential technical issues.


But Zelensky on Oct. 13 evening said Ukraine had received “no early warning from our partners” about ballistic missile launches, calling it “absolutely unjust.”


An aide to Zelensky, meanwhile, said the operation of some Starlink internet terminals also appeared to have been restricted overnight, disrupting “a number of missions” by Ukrainian defense forces.


“Obviously, this action cannot be a coincidence and is linked to the current political situation,” said Sergiy Beskrestnov.


Zelensky has said Ukraine is prepared to hold off from striking Russian energy infrastructure, but accused the Kremlin of having “squandered the opportunity for de-escalation” in the nearly five-year conflict.


Russia has previously targeted Ukraine’s power stations and heating infrastructure, crippling supplies before winter, when temperatures can plummet to as low as -20 degrees Celsius.

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