Gunmen kill at least 19 in terror attacks on Dagestan churches, synagogues

Gunmen kill at least 19 in terror attacks on Dagestan churches, synagogues

MOSCOW
Gunmen kill at least 19 in terror attacks on Dagestan churches, synagogues

More than 19 police officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, were killed by armed militants in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan on Sunday, its governor Sergei Melikov said in a video statement early Monday.

The gunmen opened fire on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police post in two cities, according to the authorities.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee described the attacks in the predominantly Muslim region with a history of armed insurgency as terrorist acts.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were declared days of mourning in the region.

Dagestan's Interior Ministry said a group of armed men shot at a synagogue and a church in the city of Derbent, located on the Caspian Sea. Both the church and the synagogue caught fire, according to state media. Almost simultaneously, reports appeared about an attack on a church and a traffic police post in the Dagestan capital, Makhachkala.

Authorities announced a counter-terrorist operation in the region. The Anti-Terrorist Committee said five gunmen were “eliminated.” The governor said six “bandits” had been “liquidated.” The conflicting numbers couldn't be immediately reconciled and it wasn't clear how many militants were involved in the attacks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. The authorities launched a criminal investigation on the charge of a terrorist act.

Russian state news agency Tass cited law enforcement sources as saying that a Dagestani official was detained over his sons' involvement in the attacks.

Melikov said in the video statement that the situation in the region was under control of the law enforcement and local authorities, and vowed that the investigation of the attacks will continue until “all the sleeping cells” of the militants are uncovered.

He claimed, without providing evidence, that the attacks might have been prepared from abroad, and referenced what the Kremlin calls “the special military operation” in Ukraine in an apparent attempt to link the attacks to it.

In March, gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a concert hall in suburban Moscow, killing 145 people. An affiliate of the ISIL claimed responsibility for the attack, but Russian officials also sought to link Ukraine to the attack without providing any evidence. Kiev has vehemently denied any involvement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief

  2. 'Urgent' for Australia to protect Great Barrier Reef: UNESCO

    'Urgent' for Australia to protect Great Barrier Reef: UNESCO

  3. Argentina's economy shrinks 5.1 percent in first quarter

    Argentina's economy shrinks 5.1 percent in first quarter

  4. Yellen announces efforts to boost the housing supply

    Yellen announces efforts to boost the housing supply

  5. China premier calls to 'oppose decoupling' at economic forum

    China premier calls to 'oppose decoupling' at economic forum
Recommended
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief
Urgent for Australia to protect Great Barrier Reef: UNESCO

'Urgent' for Australia to protect Great Barrier Reef: UNESCO
N Korea sends 300 balloons overnight: Seoul military

N Korea sends 300 balloons overnight: Seoul military
World not ready for climate change-fuelled wildfires: experts

World not ready for climate change-fuelled wildfires: experts
Probe highlights attack on press freedom in Gaza war

Probe highlights 'attack on press freedom' in Gaza war
WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is free, has left UK

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is 'free,' has left UK
Israel bombs Gaza as US warns against wider war

Israel bombs Gaza as US warns against wider war
WORLD Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief

The Gaza civil defense agency said an Israeli air strike early on Tuesday killed 10 members of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh's family, in an attack the Israeli military did not immediately confirm.
ECONOMY Argentinas economy shrinks 5.1 percent in first quarter

Argentina's economy shrinks 5.1 percent in first quarter

Argentina's austerity-hit economy contracted by 5.1 percent in the first quarter, the national statistics agency has said, driven by a slowdown in the construction and manufacturing industries.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿