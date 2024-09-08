Greek PM announces plans to boost purchasing power, tackle crises

Greek PM announces plans to boost purchasing power, tackle crises

ATHENS
Greek PM announces plans to boost purchasing power, tackle crises

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced a new set of policies aimed at boosting citizens' purchasing power and tackling the country's housing crisis.

The measures include a 14 percent increase in the minimum wage, a 2.5 percent increase in pensions and a new tourist tax.

Mitsotakis vowed to bring prosperity to Greece, which in 2023 had the second lowest GDP per capita in the European Union, by 2027 during a speech at the opening of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on Sept. 7.

The premier referred to nine challenges facing his government, including the convergence of public and private sector wages, the green transition using cheaper energy and the mitigation of the effects of the runaway growth in tourism.

He also vowed to create an effective response to the country's declining and ageing population.

The country of 10 million people, which relies heavily on tourism, has endured a near decade-long economic crisis exacerbated by the post-pandemic recession.

Housing and food prices had soared due to sky-high inflation, which has only just begun to fall.

Average annual income in Greece was half the European average in 2023, while the minimum wage of 830 euros a month ($920) is less than half that of France.

Mitsotakis vowed to increase pensions by up to 2.5 percent in 2025 and to gradually push up the minimum wage to 950 euros by 2027.

He also announced new incentives to boost the birth rate and tax benefits to galvanize the rental market.

A special levy on the self-employed will be gradually abolished, while the 243 million euro revenue from a windfall tax on energy companies will be distributed to vulnerable citizens.

Mitsotakis also announced a new fee for passengers disembarking from cruise ships in Greek ports and a Golden Visa scheme for foreigners investing at least 250,000 euros in start-ups.

economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

    Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

  2. EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye

    EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye

  3. Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq

    Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq

  4. EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

    EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

  5. Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful

    Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful
Recommended
EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief
Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful

Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful
Australia plans age limit to ban children from social media

Australia plans age limit to ban children from social media
Unprecedented surge of Russian planes in N Korean airspace: analysis

'Unprecedented surge' of Russian planes in N Korean airspace: analysis
North Koreas Kim vows to increase nuclear weapons arsenal

North Korea's Kim vows to increase nuclear weapons arsenal
Vietnam typhoon victims plead for help as toll climbs to 82

Vietnam typhoon victims plead for help as toll climbs to 82
US military warns Beijing against dangerous South China Sea moves in talks

US military warns Beijing against 'dangerous' South China Sea moves in talks
WORLD EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the bloc does not have a unified position on the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

Industrial production that plunged 5 percent annually in June declined by 3.9 percent year-on-year in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿