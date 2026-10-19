Greek coast guard says 12 migrants die in Aegean sea crossings

Greek coast guard says 12 migrants die in Aegean sea crossings

ATHENS
Greek coast guard says 12 migrants die in Aegean sea crossings

Twelve migrants died on Oct. 19 attempting to cross the Aegean Sea, including six people on a boat which collided with a police vessel, authorities said.

A baby and four women were among six people who died off the island of Lesbos on Monday following the collision, a coast guard official told AFP.

The other six dead — five men and a woman — were on a small boat that capsized off the island of Samos, the coast guard added. Fourteen people on the boat, one of them a presumed Iranian organizer, were rescued.

The coast guard official said that in the incident off Lesbos, "a speed boat carrying migrants collided with the port side of a police patrol vessel". The official said eight people were rescued.

There was no indication of the nationalities of either the victims or people rescued.

The Aegean is a much-used route for migrants setting out from Türkiye hoping to reach Europe. There have been many deaths.

At least 15 migrants died in February off the Greek island of Chios when their boat collided with a coastguard patrol vessel.

One person died and 25 remain missing after a boat filled with migrants sank off the island of Gavdos, near Crete in September.

"Smugglers are putting migrants in grave danger," Thanos Plevris, the migration minister who backs a very strict migration policy, told Ertnews public broadcaster, praising the coast guard.

"They are doing everything they can to save lives whilst at the same time protecting our borders," he argued.

Greece is one of five European countries — with Austria, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands — working to set up detention centres in Africa to which migrants whose asylum claims have been turned down can be sent.

This initiative does not however have unanimous EU support, with France notably opposed.

According to the EU Agency for Asylum, the 27 member states received 332,000 applications for international protection in the first half of this year, a 17 percent decrease on the same period in 2025 as countries tighten their migration policies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

    Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

  2. US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks

    US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks

  3. IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

    IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

  4. AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor

    AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor

  5. Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal

    Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal
Recommended
Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock
US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgarias request after drone attacks

US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks
UK to deploy fighter jets to help protect Saudi from Houthi attacks

UK to deploy fighter jets to help protect Saudi from Houthi attacks
Greece to shut 187 military camps in major defense overhaul

Greece to shut 187 military camps in major defense overhaul
Mideast standoff awaits Israeli, US elections

Mideast standoff awaits Israeli, US elections
Australian MP loses leg after car attack

Australian MP loses leg after car attack
Black Sea strikes fueling global food ‘storm’: EU

Black Sea strikes fueling global food ‘storm’: EU
WORLD Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

The Romanian parliament on Oct. 20 approved a government proposed by pro-European prime minister-designate Luca Niculescu, the fourth candidate to attempt to secure a majority since the previous coalition collapsed in May.
ECONOMY IEA chief sees little chance of oil market normalization next year

IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

The head of the International Energy Agency said on Oct. 20 that he saw little chance of a return to normal oil market conditions next year, as the ongoing Mideast war keeps prices high.
SPORTS Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray travels to France on Oct. 21 searching for its first Champions League points against Lille, though widespread social unrest in the host city has overshadowed the match’s buildup.
﻿