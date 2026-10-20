Greece to shut 187 military camps in major defense overhaul

Greece to shut 187 military camps in major defense overhaul

ATHENS
Greece to shut 187 military camps in major defense overhaul

Greece plans to shut down 187 of its 831 military camps as part of a sweeping restructuring of its armed forces under a new force structure covering 2026-2035, with the move expected to generate significant savings and free up resources for modernization, Greek media reported on Oct. 20.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias outlined the plans during a closed-door briefing to members of parliament’s committee on defense and foreign affairs, highlighting the financial benefits of consolidating military units and facilities alongside the integration of advanced technologies.

The camps slated for closure operate with no more than 30 percent of their planned personnel capacity and have been assessed as having limited operational significance, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The closures are expected to save approximately 100 million euros annually, amounting to 1.7 billion euros over the next decade.

The funds will be redirected toward a housing program for military personnel and smaller-scale procurement projects, while staffing levels at strategically important units could reach 70 percent in peacetime.

The restructuring forms part of a broader defense overhaul announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who said that Greece would invest 25 billion euros through 2036 in what he described as the most far-reaching transformation of the country’s armed forces in modern history.

The modernization drive also includes the development of a multilayered air defense system, dubbed Achilles’ Shield, designed to counter missile, aerial and drone threats. Athens has cited rapidly evolving geopolitical challenges and strained transatlantic ties as key factors behind the overhaul.

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