Grammy-nominated Scottish pop producer Sophie dies aged 34

  • January 31 2021 10:49:00

LONDON-Agence France-Presse
Scottish electronic pop producer Sophie has died at the age of 34 in a "terrible accident", the artist’s record label said in a statement on Jan. 30.

The Glasgow-born producer was nominated for a Grammy for her debut studio album in 2019 and collaborated with Madonna and the British singer Charli XCX.

"Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," the statement from U.K. music label Transgressive read.

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.

"She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time," the statement on Twitter added.

The producer, also known as Sophie Xeon, released her debut single, Nothing More to Say in 2013.

Her debut Album Oil of Every Pearly’s Un-Insides, released in 2018, was met with widespread critical success and nominated for a Grammy for best dance/electronic album.

The transgender artist spoke about gender identity in a 2018 interview with the U.S. magazine Paper.

"For me, transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren’t fighting against each other and struggling to survive," she said.

Sophie co-wrote Madonna’s 2015 single Bitch I’m Madonna and worked Charli XCX on the EP Vroom Vroom and the single After The Afterparty.

The French singer and songwriter Christine and the Queens paid tribute to the Sophie on Twitter calling her a "visionary".

"She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman," the singer said.

"I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honour and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers."

