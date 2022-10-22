Google fined $162 mn by Indian watchdog over market dominance 

Google fined $162 mn by Indian watchdog over market dominance 

NEW DELHI
Google fined $162 mn by Indian watchdog over market dominance

Google has been fined more than $160 million by India’s anti-trust watchdog after a probe found the tech behemoth was abusing its commanding position in the local smartphone market.

The company’s Android mobile operating system is by far the dominant player in India and is run on 95 percent of all the country’s smartphones.    

But the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google had configured the platform to unlawfully crowd out rivals to its popular apps, including YouTube and web browser Chrome.     

Android had a suite of Google apps pre-installed on its phones, including the company’s own search engine, “which accorded significant competitive edge to Google’s search services over its competitors”, a CCI statement said.    

“Markets should be allowed to compete on merits and the onus is on (Google) that its conduct does not impinge this competition on merits,” it added.

The commission levied a fine of 13.4 billion rupees ($162 million) and instructed the company not to force Android users to pre-install its apps.     

It also told Google not to enter into any agreement with smartphone makers that would encourage them to only sell Android-based devices or exclusively use its software.

India is home to the second-highest number of smartphone users in the world, after China.

Its smartphone market grew 27 percent year-on-year in 2021, with annual sales exceeding 169 million units.

More than 60 percent of phones sold in the country come from leading Chinese manufacturers including Xiaomi and Oppo.     

Apple remains a minor player in the budget-conscious market but has seen some inroads in recent years, and the company last month announced plans to locally manufacture its flagship iPhone 14.

indian, economy,

WORLD Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye hopeful for truce between Ukraine-Russia, Erdoğan says

    Türkiye hopeful for truce between Ukraine-Russia, Erdoğan says

  2. Cancer center appointment system now under family physicians: Minister

    Cancer center appointment system now under family physicians: Minister

  3. MİT brings senior PKK member to Türkiye

    MİT brings senior PKK member to Türkiye

  4. Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

    Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

  5. Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

    Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya
Recommended
EU agrees ‘roadmap’ to contain energy prices

EU agrees ‘roadmap’ to contain energy prices
Consumer confidence improves in October

Consumer confidence improves in October
BMW to invest $1.7 bn in electric car production in US

BMW to invest $1.7 bn in electric car production in US
Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report
Aselsan’s 9-month profit up 83 percent

Aselsan’s 9-month profit up 83 percent
Fruit, vegetable exports hit $1.94 billion

Fruit, vegetable exports hit $1.94 billion
WORLD Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was named Italian prime minister on Oct. 21, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence improves in October

Consumer confidence improves in October

The consumer confidence index increased by 5.3 percent, rising from 72.4 in September to 76.2 in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has reported.
SPORTS Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

Türkiye will be hosting the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship for the second successive time, the Turkish Volleyball Federation has announced.