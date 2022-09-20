Germany’s Oktoberfest opens after 2-year hiatus

Germany’s Oktoberfest opens after 2-year hiatus

MUNICH
Germany’s Oktoberfest opens after 2-year hiatus

The beer is flowing at Munich’s world-famous Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019.

With three knocks of a hammer and the traditional cry of “O’zapft is” - “It’s tapped” - Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Sept. 17, officially opening the festivities after a two-year break forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oktoberfest has typically drawn about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Bavaria’s capital, The event did not take place in 2020 and 2021 as authorities grappled with the unpredictable development of COVID-19 infections and restrictions.

Those worries were put aside this year. The city announced in late April that Oktoberfest would go ahead, and Reiter said Saturday that “it was a good decision.”

“I’m glad that we can finally celebrate together,” Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said at the opening ceremony. “There are many who say, ‘Can we, can we not? Is it appropriate now?’ I just want to say one thing: We have two or three difficult years behind us, no one knows exactly what this winter will be like, and we need joie de vivre and strength.”

Three hours before Reiter tapped the first keg, revelers rushed to secure seats in the huge beer tents as the gates to the festival opened.

They will need significantly deeper pockets than at the last Oktoberfest, with brewers and visitors facing pressure from inflation.

A 1-liter (2-pint) mug of beer costs between 12.60 and 13.80 euros (dollars) this year, which is an increase of about 15% compared with 2019, according to the festival’s official homepage.

This year’s Oktoberfest, the 187th edition of the event, runs through Oct. 3.

Soeder told the daily Muenchner Merkur newspaper in comments published earlier on Sept. 17 that the number of coronavirus infections would probably rise following the Oktoberfest but “at the same time, thankfully, we aren’t measuring an undue strain on hospitals anywhere.”

“That speaks for us being in new phase of corona,” he said, adding that authorities would try to protect vulnerable people but not prevent celebrations.

Germany,

TÜRKIYE HDP given 30 days more for defense over closure case

HDP given 30 days more for defense over closure case
MOST POPULAR

  1. Danish parliament’s Turkish-origin MP pens tragic biography

    Danish parliament’s Turkish-origin MP pens tragic biography

  2. Flower growers still in rush to meet demand from UK

    Flower growers still in rush to meet demand from UK

  3. Türkiye to breathe sigh of relief after scorching heat

    Türkiye to breathe sigh of relief after scorching heat

  4. Alexandroupoli to become US naval base: Greek media

    Alexandroupoli to become US naval base: Greek media

  5. Türkiye working to resolve hostage crisis between Russia, Ukraine: Erdoğan

    Türkiye working to resolve hostage crisis between Russia, Ukraine: Erdoğan
Recommended
‘Extremely rare’ Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

‘Extremely rare’ Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel
‘Just say no’ to roles that objectify women, says Binoche

‘Just say no’ to roles that objectify women, says Binoche
‘The Fabelmans’ wins Toronto festival top prize

‘The Fabelmans’ wins Toronto festival top prize
St Nicholas Memorial Museum gets a facelift

St Nicholas Memorial Museum gets a facelift
Immersive digital art show continues in New York

Immersive digital art show continues in New York
Oscars Academy makes amends over 1973 Native American protest

Oscars Academy makes amends over 1973 Native American protest
WORLD Baltic states close borders to Russians

Baltic states close borders to Russians

The three Baltic states neighbouring Russia closed their borders yesterday to most Russians in response to the wide public support in Russia for its war on Ukraine.

ECONOMY Cerebrum Tech opens innovation center in Bilkent

Cerebrum Tech opens innovation center in Bilkent

Türkiye's new generation technology company Cerebrum Tech has opened its own Web3, R&D and Innovation Center in Bilkent Cyberpark on Sept. 16. 
SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.