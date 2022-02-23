Germany to enter recession due to virus

BERLIN

The Bundesbank has said the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic risked pushing the German economy - Europe’s largest - into a technical recession before staging a recovery from the second quarter.

After gross domestic product shrank by 0.7 percent in the last quarter of 2021, “overall economic output could again sink noticeably in the first quarter of 2022, before picking up speed again in the spring,” the German central bank said in its monthly economic report on Feb. 21.

Pandemic restrictions were mostly to blame for the drop, the Bundesbank said, with measures “hitting some service-sector branches hard.”

Manufacturing, meanwhile, continued to report “serious” problems with a lack of raw materials and components, as well as a shortage of labor.

“The pick-up in industrial production, however, suggested a certain easing” in the supply situation at the end of 2021, the central bank said.

A recession is technically defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Germany’s European neighbors have seen their economies recover more strongly from the initial impact of the pandemic.

Germany registered 2.8 percent growth in 2021, while France surged ahead with growth of 7 percent.