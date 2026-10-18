Germany overtakes US as top destination for Turkish students

Melike Çalkap - ISTANBUL

AA Photo

Driven by tuition-free education and lower living costs, Germany has surpassed the United States as the top foreign study destination for Turkish university students, according to the OECD’s Education at a Glance 2026 report.

The report shows that more than 5 million international students are enrolled in higher education across the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development nations, with the U.S., United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Germany among the largest host countries.

Türkiye has also emerged as a growing destination for international students, with their number rising from 71,000 in 2015 to 336,000 in 2024. Meanwhile, the number of Turkish students studying abroad increased from 44,000 to 77,000 over the same period.

In 2015, the U.S. was the preferred destination for 23 percent of Turkish students abroad, compared with 12 percent who chose Germany. By 2024, Germany had taken the lead, attracting 26 percent of Turkish students, while the U.S. accounted for 11 percent. Italy ranked third with 9 percent, followed by the U.K. at 8 percent and Poland at 5 percent.

Deniz Akar, general manager of IEFT International Education Fairs, said Germany and Italy appealed to Turkish students not only because of the quality of their education but also because of their lower costs.

Both countries offer options such as tuition-free education and scholarships, Akar said, adding that the U.K. and the Netherlands were also attractive destinations. The U.S. had fallen in popularity due to political and economic factors, he added.