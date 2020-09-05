George Washington professor’s racial hoax claim stokes anger

  • September 05 2020 11:36:00

George Washington professor’s racial hoax claim stokes anger

WASHINGTON- The Associated Press
George Washington professor’s racial hoax claim stokes anger

George Washington University is investigating the case of a history professor who allegedly admitted to fraudulently pretending to be a Black woman for her entire career, and said Friday that she will not be teaching her classes this semester.

In a blog post that has gained international attention, a writer claiming to be Jessica Krug, a GW associate professor of history, writes that she is in fact a white Jewish woman from suburban Kansas City. The writer claims she has lived most of her adult life “under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North

African Blackness, then U.S. rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.”
Krug did not respond to a request on her blog page for comment.

In a statement released Friday night, University Provost Brian Blake and Dean Paul Wahlbeck wrote: “Dr. Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester. We are working on developing a number of options for students in those classes, which will be communicated to affected students as soon as possible.”
The blog post attributed to Klug expresses deep remorse, calling the deception “the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation.”

The writer blames “unaddressed mental health demons” dating back to childhood and says she frequently thought of confessing the deception, “but my cowardice was always more powerful than my ethics.”
Krug’s biography on the GW website lists imperialism and colonialism and African-American history among her areas of expertise. Her writings center heavily on issues of African culture and diaspora.
The post caused an immediate furor on social media, with Black academics, writers and activists recalling their interactions with Krug.

Hari Ziyad, editor of the online publication RaceBatr, which had published Krug’s writings, wrote on Twitter that Krug had confirmed the details of the blog post to him in a phone call Thursday morning. He described Krug as “someone I called a friend up until this morning when she gave me a call admitting to everything written here.”

Ziyad wrote that Krug claimed to be Afro-Caribbean from the Bronx. He said he had defended Krug in the past against suspicious colleagues. In retrospect, he recalls clues to the deception including her “clearly inexpert salsa dancing” and “awful New York accent.”

Krug’s public persona comes across in a video testimony to a New York City Council hearing on gentrification from June. Referring to herself as Jess La Bombalera, Krug refers to “my Black and brown siblings” in the anti-gentrification movement and criticizes “all these white New Yorkers” who “did not yield their time to Black and brown indigenous New Yorkers.”

In their letter Friday night, addressed to the “GW Community,” Blake and Wahlbeck said: “We want to acknowledge the pain this situation has caused for many in our community and recognize that many students, faculty, staff and alumni are hurting. ... Please know that we are taking this situation seriously and are here to support our community.”

hoax,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined

    Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined

  2. It is not big deal, says cult leader about sexual abuse

    It is not big deal, says cult leader about sexual abuse

  3. ‘Hagia Sophia of Bursa’ falls to ruin after 7 years of disrepair

    ‘Hagia Sophia of Bursa’ falls to ruin after 7 years of disrepair

  4. President Erdoğan meets KRG President Barzani

    President Erdoğan meets KRG President Barzani

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,564 as daily cases increase by 1,612

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,564 as daily cases increase by 1,612
Recommended
Serbia, Kosovo sign economic pact at White House

Serbia, Kosovo sign economic pact at White House
India becomes third country to pass four million coronavirus cases

India becomes third country to pass four million coronavirus cases
France ceaselessly wearing down NATO: Op-ed

France ceaselessly wearing down NATO: Op-ed
Mass virus vaccination unlikely until mid-2021: WHO

Mass virus vaccination unlikely until mid-2021: WHO
Facebook to ban new political ads on cusp of US election

Facebook to ban new political ads on cusp of US election
100 days of protests against police violence, racism in Portland

100 days of protests against police violence, racism in Portland
WORLD George Washington professor’s racial hoax claim stokes anger

George Washington professor’s racial hoax claim stokes anger

George Washington University is investigating the case of a history professor who allegedly admitted to fraudulently pretending to be a Black woman for her entire career, and said Friday that she will not be teaching her classes this semester.

ECONOMY Germany, UK, Spain absorb half of Turkey’s textile exports

Germany, UK, Spain absorb half of Turkey’s textile exports

Turkey’s ready wear and confection sector shipped goods to more than 160 countries in August but, three countries, namely Germany, the U.K and Spain absorbed nearly half of the industry’s $1.5 billion worth exports in the month.
SPORTS Messi admits he is forced to stay at Barcelona

Messi admits he is forced to stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi said he will stay at Barcelona but only because the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu broke his word to let him leave.