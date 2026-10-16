French firm seeks to resume disputed eastern Mediterranean cable surveys

ATHENS

French contractor Nexans has applied to resume seabed surveys for an electricity cable between Greece and Greek Cyprus, Greek media reported.

Türkiye objects to parts of the planned route.



Kathimerini said the company submitted its request to the Greek Foreign Ministry on Oct. 8 for the French-flagged Abeille Marengo to conduct surveys between Crete and Greek Cyprus.

A separate application seeks permission for work in Greek territorial waters.



Approval is expected in about 15 days, followed by a NAVTEX maritime notice.

Surveys could begin in late October, with the application covering work through Dec. 31, 2026, according to the reports.



The surveys are part of the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), which is planned to later extend to Israel.

French investment group Meridiam signed an agreement in August to become the project company’s majority shareholder.



Greek Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou said the coming weeks would be decisive for the project.



Ankara says parts of the proposed route lie within the continental shelf area it notified to the United Nations in 2020

. It maintains that seabed surveys there require prior written coordination and its consent.



Greek reports said it remained unclear whether France would notify Ankara through diplomatic channels or seek coordination before the surveys begin.



Earlier surveys for the project led to a naval standoff between Türkiye and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean in 2024.



Separately, Greek media reported that Libya had sent Athens a diplomatic note over oil and gas exploration near Crete, arguing that the work violated its continental shelf rights. Greece rejected the objections.