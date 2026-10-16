French firm seeks to resume disputed eastern Mediterranean cable surveys

French firm seeks to resume disputed eastern Mediterranean cable surveys

ATHENS
French firm seeks to resume disputed eastern Mediterranean cable surveys

French contractor Nexans has applied to resume seabed surveys for an electricity cable between Greece and Greek Cyprus, Greek media reported.

Türkiye objects to parts of the planned route.


Kathimerini said the company submitted its request to the Greek Foreign Ministry on Oct. 8 for the French-flagged Abeille Marengo to conduct surveys between Crete and Greek Cyprus.

A separate application seeks permission for work in Greek territorial waters.


Approval is expected in about 15 days, followed by a NAVTEX maritime notice.

Surveys could begin in late October, with the application covering work through Dec. 31, 2026, according to the reports.


The surveys are part of the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), which is planned to later extend to Israel.

French investment group Meridiam signed an agreement in August to become the project company’s majority shareholder.


Greek Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou said the coming weeks would be decisive for the project.


Ankara says parts of the proposed route lie within the continental shelf area it notified to the United Nations in 2020

. It maintains that seabed surveys there require prior written coordination and its consent.


Greek reports said it remained unclear whether France would notify Ankara through diplomatic channels or seek coordination before the surveys begin.


Earlier surveys for the project led to a naval standoff between Türkiye and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean in 2024.


Separately, Greek media reported that Libya had sent Athens a diplomatic note over oil and gas exploration near Crete, arguing that the work violated its continental shelf rights. Greece rejected the objections.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border
LATEST NEWS

  1. Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

    Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

  2. Erdoğan announces plans to recruit 38,000 health staff

    Erdoğan announces plans to recruit 38,000 health staff

  3. Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

    Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

  4. Energy minister hints at new oil discovery in Gabar

    Energy minister hints at new oil discovery in Gabar

  5. Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

    Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks
Recommended
Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks
Trump puts new Russia sanctions on hold

Trump puts new Russia sanctions on hold
Trump’s new press secretary leaves after five days

Trump’s new press secretary leaves after five days
Iraq’s Turkmen front secures first minister of state post

Iraq’s Turkmen front secures first minister of state post
Iran president says conflict in Mideast amounts to ‘ecocide’

Iran president says conflict in Mideast amounts to ‘ecocide’
Israel’s Arab-led parties could play key role in election

Israel’s Arab-led parties could play key role in election
Drone strikes in Black Sea raise fears of Russian escalation

Drone strikes in Black Sea raise fears of Russian escalation
WORLD Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

Iran on Oct. 16 denied having anything to do with attacks by Yemen's Houthis, a day after Saudi Arabia accused it of having encouraged the group's recent escalation against the kingdom.
ECONOMY Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

The Osman Gazi floating production platform was sent off to the Sakarya Gas Field on Oct. 17, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying it would double Türkiye’s natural gas output in the Black Sea.
SPORTS European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

Following impressive midweek victories in European competition, Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş will bring revamped, star-studded rosters into a high-stakes Süper Lig clash on Oct. 19.
﻿