France braces for new protests as Macron seeks to restore order

PARIS

France is bracing for a weekend of new protests after some of the worst urban violence in years erupted on the sidelines of demonstrations a week ago, as President Emmanuel Macron sought to reclaim the initiative and restore order.

Macron has postponed a planned visit to Senegal and Nigeria later this month, a French presidential source said on Oct. 23.

The source, who asked not to be named, did not explicitly refer to the violent protests as a reason but said that the visit was being put off as it concerned a “diplomatic and cooperation agenda”, in contrast to Macron’s visit to the Gulf this week which focused on securing energy supplies.

France will deploy some 70,000 security personnel nationwide for new protests this weekend, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Oct. 23, warning that calls for violence and looting were already circulating on social media.

“We have noted numerous calls from far-left and radical far-left movements,” Nunez told a news conference, adding that the deployment would include elite police units, “around 20” armored vehicles and 15 water cannon vehicles.

Macron, who on Oct. 22 announced that only union demonstrations would be authorised this weekend, was to hold a meeting of his defence council of top ministers and officials and also meet security forces.

He was also set to host for the first time representatives of high school pupils, whose protests over conditions at their schools sparked a movement that has broadened nationwide into a show of anger against the government at the rising cost of living.

The protests have come at a critical moment for France six months ahead of elections to replace Macron, with a new poll underlining far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is the frontrunner and showing her position has been strengthened by the latest events.

Adding to tensions, Le Pen is at the weekend due to host her National Rally (RN) party congress in Orleans, with thousands of supporters expected but local authorities fearing clashes as opponents head to the city.

Macron's government has sought to draw a line between the legitimate demands of protesters and the looting, burning and ransacking that erupted on the sidelines of protests last on Oct. 17.

In a judicial response of unprecedented firmness, courts have already sent 217 people, half of them first-time offenders, to prison over the events on Oct. 17, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

On Oct. 22, Macron called for "the utmost severity" against "acts of delinquency", accusing "ultra-left" groups of having sought to "bring down the republic" last weekend.

Demonstrations in Marseille in the south and Lyon in the southeast have been banned at the weekend, while in Paris protesters will only be allowed to march a limited route between Bastille and Nation squares.

Marseille authorities however reversed a decision to halt all public transport in the city on Oct. 24. But in the capital, leading museums including the Louvre will be closed on Oct. 24 while the Art Basel art fair is being cut short.

"In a country governed by the rule of law, the police have a responsibility both to ensure that protests can take place peacefully and safely and to protect the public from violent disorder," said Eva Cosse, senior Europe researcher at Human Rights Watch, expressing alarm over reports of children being severely injured by crowd-control weapons.

The violence has tarnished the image of France ahead of elections that could be a turning point in its modern history, with the government's debt pile also troubling investors.

A new poll by Harris Interactive for M6/RTL made after the violence showed Le Pen soaring ahead on 33-35 percent in the first round of voting for the presidential elections.

It predicted that hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon was on course to face her in the run-off where Le Pen would emerge as an easy winner on some 70 percent of the vote.