Fires fueled by El Nino leave 12 dead in Peru

Fires fueled by El Nino leave 12 dead in Peru

LIMA
Fires fueled by El Nino leave 12 dead in Peru

This handout picture released by the General Directorate of Captaincies and Coast Guard (DICAPI) shows workers trying to extinguish a fire in the totora reeds of Lake Titicaca, in Puno, Peru, on October 21, 2026. (AFP Photo/ General Directorate of Captaincies and Coast Guard [DICAPI])

Forest fires fueled by El Nino have killed 12 people and left hundreds homeless in Peru since June, authorities in the Andean country said on Oct. 21.


Most of the victims were farmers who died of injuries sustained trying to fight the flames, the National Emergency Operations Center, which goes by the Spanish acronym COEN, said.


The worst-affected region was Cusco, where a fire broke out close to the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu earlier this month.


A total of 457 forest fires were recorded in Peru between June and October.


Biologist Daniel Valle of the Scientific University of the South in Lima said that the flames spread quickly due to high temperatures and dry conditions caused by El Nino.


“We have a huge mass of hot, dry air over the whole of Peru as a result of El Nino,” he told AFP.


The fires, which are often started by farmers who burn brush to clear land for crops, have consumed over 1,000 hectares of farmland and destroyed around a hundred homes.


A further 12,000 hectares of natural vegetation have also gone up in smoke.


On Oct. 21, seven fires were burning in the Andes and the Peruvian Amazon, according to the COEN.


El Nino is a naturally occurring weather phenomenon that warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in winds, pressure and rainfall patterns.


This year’s “Super” El Nino is set to peak in December, but is already wreaking havoc in some regions, including Central America, where animals are dying from drought.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

    Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

  2. Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

    Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

  3. US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

    US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

  4. Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

    Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

  5. Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks
Recommended
US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report
Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol
Sanctions-hit ICC wins top EU rights prize

Sanctions-hit ICC wins top EU rights prize
Son of Suu Kyi says had first call in five years

Son of Suu Kyi says had first call in five years
Seoul sees no signs of new North Korean weapons on border

Seoul sees no signs of new North Korean weapons on border
Kiev: Russian strikes show no change in Kremlin position

Kiev: Russian strikes show no change in Kremlin position
WORLD US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, with preparations advancing for a potential short but intensive campaign, The New York Times reported on Oct. 21.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank has reduced its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 37 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿