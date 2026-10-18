Türkiye calls reports of Fidan’s Baku visit ‘baseless’

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Embassy in Baku on Oct. 17 rejected media reports that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a “secret meeting” during his recent visit to Azerbaijan.

In a statement, the embassy said a report titled Behind the Scenes of Hakan Fidan’s Meeting at GYF, published by Qafqazinfo and several other media outlets, was based on “baseless allegations.”

The statement said Fidan had posed for courtesy photographs with numerous people during his visit to Baku, including members of an organization with legal status in Azerbaijan, referring to the Youth Assistance Fund (GYF).

It noted that the publication was “part of disinformation efforts by circles seeking to damage relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.”

“The allegations that our minister held a secret meeting and issued various instructions are categorically untrue,” the statement said.

The embassy said claims had been made based on an alleged letter addressed to the Turkish parliament, containing accusations with no connection to reality. It underlined that the purported letter did not exist.

The statement stressed that references in the report on “plans to interfere in internal affairs, intelligence operations, coup and chaos plots and recruiting agents of influence” were “deliberate falsehoods intended to turn the Azerbaijani public against Türkiye.”

The embassy called on the public of both Azerbaijan and Türkiye not to give credence to the allegations.

The Qafqazinfo news site had reported that Fidan visited a foundation established by Turkish philanthropists in Baku, where he allegedly held a secret meeting and issued various instructions. The report was later removed from the website.