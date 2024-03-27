Feds search Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe

Feds search Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe

NEW YORK
Feds search Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe

Two properties belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ in Los Angeles and Miami were searched on March 25 by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation in New York.

In a statement, Homeland Security Investigations said it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.”

There have been several sexual assault lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months.

In February a music producer filed a lawsuit alleging Combs coerced him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them. Combs' attorney Shawn Holley has said of those allegations that “we have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

Combs’ former protege and girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, sued him in November alleging years of sexual abuse, including rape. The lawsuit said he forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed them. The suit was settled the day after it was filed.

Another of Combs’ accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her two decades ago when she was 17.

Combs said in a statement, “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

Combs is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades. Formerly known as Puff Daddy, he built one of hip-hop’s biggest empires, blazing a trail with several entities attached to his famous name. He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

Combs created the fashion clothing line Sean John, launched the Revolt TV channel with a focus on music, and produced the reality show “Making the Band” for MTV.

P. Diddy, Sean Combs,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

    Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

  2. Feds search Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe

    Feds search Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe

  3. Cultural Road Festival program launched

    Cultural Road Festival program launched

  4. Madonna to end 'Celebration' tour with free Copacabana show

    Madonna to end 'Celebration' tour with free Copacabana show

  5. Rent and home prices decline in real terms across Türkiye

    Rent and home prices decline in real terms across Türkiye
Recommended
Shakira releases her first album in seven years

Shakira releases her first album in seven years
Paris race celebrates servers who nourish citys life and soul

Paris race celebrates servers who nourish city's life and soul
Madonna to end Celebration tour with free Copacabana show

Madonna to end 'Celebration' tour with free Copacabana show
Cultural Road Festival program launched

Cultural Road Festival program launched
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on top with $45.2 million

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' on top with $45.2 million
History lies at bottom of Black Sea

History lies at bottom of Black Sea
WORLD Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said early Wednesday that 66 people had been killed overnight, including three killed in Israeli air strikes in and around Rafah.
ECONOMY Rent and home prices decline in real terms across Türkiye

Rent and home prices decline in real terms across Türkiye

In real terms, adjusted to inflation, rent and home prices declined in February compared to January across Türkiye and the country’s three largest cities, according to a report from Istanbul-based Bahçeşehir University’s Economic and Social Research Center (BETAM).
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿