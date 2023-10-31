Fans flock to remember Matthew Perry in NY

NEW YORK

Matthew Perry was always their friend, too. That was the feeling among fans of the American actor, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends," as they gathered on Oct. 29 outside the New York apartment building used in the show's filming.

The 54-year-old was found dead on Oct. 28, too soon for many fans, in a testament to the staying power of "Friends," which aired from 1994-2004 and continues to live on for viewers across generations in reruns and on streaming services.

The light rain wasn't enough to keep visitors from paying their respects on the instantly recognizable street corner in the trendy West Village neighborhood where the six-story building sits, adorned in classic New York style with a brick facade and metal fire escapes.

"I'm sure you could find stories of people who move to New York because of the show 'Friends,'" said Chris Triebel, 39, who leads tours focusing on TV shows and movies filmed in the city.

Like much of American pop culture, the show had been reevaluated by some in recent years, criticized for its lack of diversity or the simple, sanitized reality it presented.

It was also filmed in California, with the building at 90 Bedford Street used for establishing shots.

Yet none of that stopped the West Village neighborhood from becoming a place of interest for fans across generations, who have been making the trek to the building for years - even if Central Perk, the New York coffee shop where the friends spent so much time, was also a figment of the screenwriters' imagination.

Triebel, the tour guide, had already planned a stop outside the building before Perry's death, though the news had given the visit a somber air.

"He's one who's definitely gone too soon," he said. "I think there was a lot more that he could have done."