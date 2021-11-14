Fake hacking warnings sent from secure FBI server

  • November 14 2021 11:12:00

Fake hacking warnings sent from secure FBI server

WASHINGTON-Agence France-Presse
Fake hacking warnings sent from secure FBI server

Fake emails purportedly from the US Department of Homeland Security warning of cyberattacks were sent out on Nov. 13 from a secure FBI computer server, computer security experts said.

The FBI confirmed independent security group Spamhaus’s report that a large number of fake emails were sent in two waves early on Nov. 13 from an address on the government’s Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal, which is used by multiple government agencies.

Some of the emails, sent in the name of the Homeland Security cyber threat detection group, were headlined: "Urgent: threat actor in systems."

They warned recipients that they were the target of a "sophisticated" hacking attack from a known extortion gang, according to Spamhaus.

Independent cyber security expert Brian Krebs said he, too, had received a fake email from the FBI address, though with a different message.

In a statement, the FBI and the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency confirmed the incident, without offering details.

"The FBI and CISA are aware of the incident this morning involving fake emails from an @ic.fbi.gov email account," they said in a statement.

"This is an ongoing situation and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time. The impacted hardware was taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue. We continue to encourage the public to be cautious of unknown senders and urge you to report suspicious activity," it added.

There was no indication of how the emails were sent - whether by someone using legitimate access to the server or a hacker from outside.

U.S., Washington, e-mail,

WORLD Fake hacking warnings sent from secure FBI server

Fake hacking warnings sent from secure FBI server
MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

    Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

  2. Final deck of new bridge connecting Europe, Asia installed in Çanakkale

    Final deck of new bridge connecting Europe, Asia installed in Çanakkale

  3. Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

    Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

  4. Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide

    Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide

  5. Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis ’misguided’: Erdoğan aide

    Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis ’misguided’: Erdoğan aide
Recommended
New prison riot in Ecuador leaves 68 dead

New prison riot in Ecuador leaves 68 dead
COP26 strikes hard-fought deal but UN says not enough

COP26 strikes hard-fought deal but UN says 'not enough'
Turkish-origin candidate to run for Bulgarian president

Turkish-origin candidate to run for Bulgarian president
Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena

Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship
NATO strongly condemns Belarus over border migrant crisis

NATO 'strongly condemns' Belarus over border migrant crisis
WORLD Fake hacking warnings sent from secure FBI server

Fake hacking warnings sent from secure FBI server

Fake emails purportedly from the US Department of Homeland Security warning of cyberattacks were sent out on Nov. 13 from a secure FBI computer server, computer security experts said.

ECONOMY Food security at risk as drought frequency surges, says association head

Food security at risk as drought frequency surges, says association head

Rising global temperatures and the expected increase in the frequency of droughts from every 10 years to every five years pose a grave threat to food security in the world, the head of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia warned on Nov. 12.
SPORTS Turkish man pedals around globe to fight Islamophobia, racism

Turkish man pedals around globe to fight Islamophobia, racism

 A Turkish man living in Germany has been pedaling his bike in various parts of the world since 2020 to raise awareness of the scourges of racism and Islamophobia.