Excavations to resume at Hittite city of Sarissa in Sivas

Excavations to resume at Hittite city of Sarissa in Sivas

SİVAS
Excavations to resume at Hittite city of Sarissa in Sivas

Sarissa is known as one of the largest Hittite settlements in Anatolia.

Archaeological excavations are set to resume at the 3,500-year-old ancient city of Sarissa, located in the Başören village area in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas’ Altınyayla district, which served as a religious center for Hittite kings between 1500 and 1400 B.C.

According to a statement from the Sivas Governor’s Office, excavations led by Professor Dr. Andreas Müller-Karpe, an archaeologist from the University of Marburg, have brought to light significant findings at the ancient settlement. Sarissa remains among Anatolia’s cultural heritage sites awaiting further exploration, with many secrets still buried beneath the ground.

The ancient city is also known as one of the largest Hittite settlements in Anatolia.

Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek visited the site and received information from Aziz Erdoğan, the provincial director of culture and tourism, about the excavations carried out to date.
Emphasizing Sarissa’s importance as one of Anatolia’s major archaeological heritage sites and a significant Hittite settlement alongside Samuha, Şimşek said the ancient city served as an important religious, political and administrative center.

Historical tablets discovered at the site provide evidence of its significance, he said, noting that 52 tablets have been unearthed so far, alongside the remains of a palace.

Another notable find is a twin-bull rhyton, a ritual vessel in the form of an animal, which is currently exhibited at the Sivas Archaeology Museum. A similar artifact was unearthed at Hattusa, the Hittite capital, and is now displayed at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara.

Describing the twin-bull rhyton as an important symbol of the Hittites, Şimşek highlighted the archaeological value of the discoveries.

Excavations conducted between 1993 and 2005 uncovered a temple covering 4,600 square meters, he said.

Sarissa was among the Hittites’ important religious centers, Şimşek noted, adding that kings from Hattusa traveled to the city, particularly in spring, to perform religious ceremonies.

During these visits, the kings worshipped at the sanctuary of the storm god and carried out various religious rituals, he said.

Şimşek also drew attention to Suppitassu Lake, describing it as evidence of water engineering dating back approximately 3,500 years. The ancient water reservoir remains visible at the site, and researchers believe there may be other similar structures in the area.

Şimşek said the authorities aim to protect the region’s cultural heritage and bring the ancient city into tourism.

As part of these efforts, excavations are scheduled to resume next year under the leadership of Metin, a scholar from Istanbul University.

Previous excavations uncovered temple and palace remains, tablets, fortification walls and the twin-bull rhyton, Şimşek said, expressing hope that the new work would reveal further artifacts and shed more light on the religious, administrative and social life of the Hittites.

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