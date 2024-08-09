EV charging-related power consumption rises 25 percent

ISTANBUL

With the increasing use of electric vehicles in Türkiye, electricity consumption due to charging services exceeded expectations, rising 25 percent in July compared to the previous month.

In July, 26,655 megawatt-hours of electricity were consumed at 21,529 sockets for 557,772 hours of charging, according to data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In June, electricity consumption for EV charging purposes at 20,065 sockets amounted to 21,350 megawatts-hour. This corresponded to 459,579 hours of charging and 579,743 charging sessions.

The number of charging sockets, which was 3,081 in January 2023, increased to 12,084 at the beginning of this year and further up to 21,529 with new investments.

Of those, 7, 722 are fast (DC) and 13,807 are slow (AC) charging stations.

The number of charging sockets in “YEK-G certified green charging stations,” which shows that all of the electrical energy supplied to vehicles is produced with renewable energy sources, was 8,813 as of July.

EPDK’s high-case scenario assumes that the number of EVs in Türkiye will exceed 361,000 in 2025 and climb to 1.7 million in 2030 and 4.2 million in 2035.

According to this projection, the number of charging sockets should climb to 347,934, including 110,753 181 fast charging (DC) and 237,181 slow charging (AC) stations.